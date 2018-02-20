Learn how money impacts our economy from the experts at Vail Symposium event March 1

Cost: Tickets are $10 for Session 1, $25 for Session 2 or $30 for both sessions prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the program.

What: Show Me the Money: Understanding the role of money in our economy.

VAIL — They say that money makes the world go 'round, but do you know how? Alison Felix, vice president and Denver branch executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, and Richard Bard will lead a special two-session program designed to provide an understanding of the Federal Reserve, its structure, history and functions on Thursday, March 1, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

The first session will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and is designed to be an educational session for attendees with an intermediate level of understanding of money and the FED, tying in the Federal Reserve operation and its dual mandate to many of the economic indicators in the news. Discussion will include how this information is obtained and how it impacts employment, price and money statistics. This session covers information that will not be discussed in the evening program.

Session two takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In this fireside chat with Bard, the program will focus on the state of the economy in the U.S. and the role of the Federal Reserve in our economy, capital creation, the relationship between long-term and short-term rates, a weak/strong dollar and "why money matters" in global affairs. Felix will also present an update and forecast on the economic outlook. Vail Valley bankers Mike Brown from Alpine Bank and Ellen Moritz from 1st Bank will join the program at the conclusion to discuss the issues from a local perspective.

"This two-session program should give everyone who attends a greater understanding of how our economic system works, especially the role of the Federal Reserve," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "We hear about it all the time in the news, but I suspect many of us don't really understand the short and long-term impact on our lives."

About the speakers

Alison Felix is vice president and Denver Branch executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Felix joined the Federal Reserve in 2007 as an economist in the Regional Affairs Department in Kansas City. She was appointed Denver Branch executive in 2012. She holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in economics from the University of Michigan and a B.A. in mathematics and economics from Kansas State University.

Richard Bard is the founder and CEO of Bard Capital Group LLC, a middle market private equity firm with a diversified portfolio. He has been involved in the acquisition and operation of several private and publicly traded businesses over the past 30 years. He previously served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.