Learn how to make gluten-free pizza that’s actually good at the Bookworm on Tuesday

Many gluten-free pizza crusts are cracker-like, flavorless and dry. The Bronskis set out to change that with their book. The inside pages are depicted here.

Special to the Daily

Like most of us, Peter and Kelli Bronski love pizza. As New York natives, they grew up with good pizza as an integral part of their family traditions. So when they had children of their own it was a given that pizza would be a part of their children’s lives as well.

“As a family we have a tradition of eating pizza every Sunday night,” the Bronskis said, “so pizza plays a prominent role in our lives on a weekly basis.”

That seemed like it would have to change in 2007 when Peter was diagnosed with Celiac disease, and one of their daughters was diagnosed with a gluten intolerance.

“Cooking and eating together has always been an important aspect of our family culture and we did not want to change that with the Celiac diagnosis,” they said, “so we became a 100% gluten-free home so everyone can eat and enjoy the same food together, and nothing is off limits.”

This included pizza.

“Most gluten-free pizza is mediocre at best. Much of it is a type of crust that was very thin, cracker type, and almost flavorless,” the Bronskis said. “We decided we needed to fix that.”

This decision led the couple on a quest a decade in the making.

“We started with a decade of experience developing gluten-free recipes, and then we went to Italy to get inspiration for how delicious gluten-free pizza could be,” the couple said. “Across most of 2018, we made well over 1,000 pizzas here in our home kitchen oven in Colorado to perfect all of the different styles of dough. We were not satisfied with a recipe until each style of pizza had the taste, texture, and appearance that was as good or better than its gluten counterpart.”

This testing process was not without its struggles, however. The hardest part was figuring out which combinations of flours would great dough that was on par with glutenous varieties. They also spent countless hours figuring out the best techniques for working the dough and firing the pies.

“We also wanted anyone in the gluten-free community to be able to make delicious pizza, so within the 15 pizza doughs in the book we have options that are corn free, dairy free, egg free, gum free, and grain free,” they said.

This inclusive cookbook is a marvel, with 75 recipes for any type of pizza you could imagine. Peter and Kelli’s favorites change frequently.

“They’re all so delicious. Pete’s current favorite is the Detroit style square cheese, though he never turns down a good New York slice,” Kelli Bronski said. “Mine is the spinach and feta Roman, and the kids’ favorite is always the Neapolitan Margherita. There really is something for everyone.”

If you go …

What: Gluten Free Pizza workshop with Peter and Kelli Bronski

When: Tuesday, February 18th at 6pm

Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk in Edwards

Cost: $25, includes a copy of “No Gluten, No Problem Pizza”

More information: Call 970-926-7323 or visit http://www.bookwormofedwards.com