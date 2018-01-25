Learn the art of communication with Jewish Learning Institute

Cost: $90 (textbook included); discounts for couples; and option of attending first class free with no further obligation.

VAIL — How are our almost constant interactions with devices affecting our relationships?

This question is what drove Rabbi Dovid Mintz, of Chabad Jewish Center, to offer Communication: Its Art and Soul in the Vail Valley. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7:15 p.m., he will present the first lesson of this new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute.

"Jewish wisdom includes many powerful and original insights into the art of communication that are more relevant today than ever," said Mintz, the local Jewish Learning Institute instructor in Vail. "The goal of this course is to mine these texts and seek out their golden teachings. I believe this can help us reclaim the lost art of deep human connection in spite of our devices."

Interested students may call 970-476-7887 or visit http://www.JewishVail.com for registration and other course-related information.

"Many people take communication for granted, but it is the very fabric of our society," said Rabbi Zalman Abraham, of Jewish Learning Institute's headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. "The goal of the course is simply to make us better parents, better spouses, better co-workers, better friends and better people across the board."

'Artful and Soulful'

The course has received rave reviews from relationship professionals, including Harville Hendrix, founder of IMAGO Relationship Therapy and author of the best-selling book "Getting the Love You Want." Hendrix refers to the course as "truly artful and soulful — an absolute must."

Medical and mental health professionals, including social workers and family therapists, can earn continuing education credits for attending Communication: Its Art and Soul.

Like all Jewish Learning Institute programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other house of worship.