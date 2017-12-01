Learn the Science Behind Coffee on Dec. 7

Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day, making the U.S. the leading consumer in the world. Whereever you go, coffee shops seem to be on every corner.

The rich coffee smell that floats out of a shop invites all who walk by to take a break inside the comfy little store. Coffee is the fuel for people that are thirsty for an extra shove of energy. Coffee is the magic potion for all sleep-deprived students. To some, coffee is a drink of refreshment that their taste buds enjoy. To others, coffee is essential to life.

Join Walking Mountains Science Center at The Roastery Cafe at Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co. in Minturn on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. for an evening discussing the science of growing, roasting and tasting coffee.

Participants will have the opportunity to tour the roasting facility and discover the science of roasting green coffee. Learn how to taste coffee scientifically by differentiating the flavors and terroir of four coffees. These coffees are directly sourced from the four major coffee regions of the world. Participants will discuss sustainable agricultural practices and the pros and cons of Fair Trade.

Different types of coffee are brewed from different use of coffee beans, which tend to take on flavor characteristics that have been affected by geography and topography. There are many choices of coffee beans, ranging from Colombian dark roast to Italian light roast. The type of coffee bean used determines the type of coffee that is brewed. Most people enjoy coffee with cream and sugar, but there are always some brave people out there who enjoy coffee as it is: plain black.

Industry Pioneers

Craig Arseneau and Chris Chantler were industry pioneers and the first to bring specialty coffee to the Vail Valley. Together they founded the Daily Grind in 1989 and their roasting operation Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co in 1993. They have traveled the world sourcing coffee and tea and have built many sustainable relationships with farmers over 25 years.

Now with over 375 wholesale accounts they have gone back to their roots and opened a Roastery Cafe in Minturn. The cafe features the latest in coffee brewing techniques showcasing their passion for every step of their business from green bean to cup.