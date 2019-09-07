Learn the science behind edible and medicinal plants found near Vail with Walking Mountains Science Center

The ongoing practice of wild-crafted herbal medicine proves to be an ancient art that will continue to endure for the benefit of humankind.

The use of plants to cure or lessen the symptoms from an illness or injury is not a new concept. Humans and non-human animals alike have always used the remedies of nature for food and curatives. The innate healing properties of certain plants and herbs have been identified and passed down through generations for centuries, giving way to many pharmaceutical drugs used today.

In fact, there are over 100 active ingredients derived from plants for use as modern drugs and medicine. Despite increasingly sophisticated techniques to design medications in laboratories, about 70% of all new drugs introduced in the United States are derived from natural products. The ongoing practice of wild-crafted herbal medicine proves to be an ancient art that will continue to endure for the benefit of humankind.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Walking Mountains Science Center presents the Science Behind Edible and Medical Plants with Briana Wiles, author, wild plants expert and teacher. The event is at 6:30 p.m. at the Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon and costs $10. Pre-registration is required.

Wiles will discuss her years of experience while talking about the edibility and scientific medicinal properties of local plants in the valley. During this interactive presentation, participants will craft their own herbal concoction to take home.

About the presenter

Wiles has been in practice for over 10 years and began studying herbalism over a decade ago. She has found a passion for crafting medicine and foraging for wild edibles in the Gunnison Valley of Colorado. Wiles owns Rooted Apothecary. She offers Rolf’s Method of Structural Integration, makes a variety of homemade organic and wildcrafted herbal body care products and sees clients for herbal consultations.

Her foraging book, “Mountain States Foraging: wild and flavorful edibles from alpine sorrel to wild hops,” is available in major book outlets and available for purchase at the Walking Mountains Science Center’s bookstore.

For more information, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb.