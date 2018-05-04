Learn the Science Behind Gardening in Eagle County with Walking Mountains

More information: Space is limited and registration is required. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb to register.

What: The Science Behind Gardening with What You Have.

In the 1920s, head lettuce was the crop of choice in Avon and neighboring Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch. It was called "Green Gold" due to its ability to provide prolific fresh lettuce weeks after the nation's standard lettuce harvest was gone.

The valley's climate is perfect for leafy greens like head lettuce, but what other crops grow bountifully in Eagle County?

Patricia Esperon, from Bare Roots (a project of the Vail Valley Salvation Army), joins Walking Mountains Science Center on Thursday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. to teach the basics of gardening in Eagle County.

The Science Behind Gardening with What You Have event is a free two-hour program intended to be an introduction to gardening, including seed and plant choices for Eagle County, soil amending and plant care.

The majority of the program will be an interactive workshop demonstrating how to make productive pallet gardens. Each participant will plant a pot of potatoes that they can take home. This program will end with a discussion about beneficial insects and animals, which will include live worms, ladybugs and garter snakes.

ABOUT ESPERON

Recommended Stories For You

Patricia Esperon is an Eagle County master gardener. She holds her bachelor's degree in psychology and is currently in the process of earning her master's degree in counseling.

She is also working toward her certificate in horticultural therapy to be a registered horticultural therapist. She will counsel individuals in a garden or greenhouse setting when she has completed her degree.

Additionally, she enjoys teaching gardening and nutrition, which she will continue to do as well. She is employed by Bare Roots, a project of the Vail Valley Salvation Army as the greenhouse and garden project manager.

Esperon lives in Eagle County with her family where she enjoys engaging in outdoor athletic activities when she is not immersed in gardening.