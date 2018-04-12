Learn the science behind responsible recycling with Walking Mountains, Patagonia

Not all heroes wear capes.

The heroes we're talking about don't don masks or have alter egos. These heroes wear rubber gloves and sort through trash, they read labels, reuse products and try not to purchase one-time-use plastics.

The heroes we're talking about are responsible recyclers and they're all around us in the community, and Walking Mountains Science Center says you can be one, too.

In honor of Earth Day, the Sustainability Team from Walking Mountains is partnering with Patagonia representatives on Thursday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the science behind recycling, from plastic's origins to the different pathways it takes after purchase. Learn the makeup and breakdown of these products and discover how you can be a conscious consumer, a responsible recycler and a zero waste hero.

Bring an old T-shirt along to turn it into a new and useful reusable product! There will also be a raffle including Patagonia products, and local brand representatives will discuss their sustainability initiatives.

Working toward Sustainability

Have you ever wondered how plastic is made?

Before being sold, used and disposed of, plastic's life cycle starts at its extraction from crude oil to become the product we see on our shelves. With the fate of our products ending up in either our landfill, local waterways or recycling facility, its lifespan often times leaves an impact.

Understanding the life cycles of oil-based products and how they impact the environment is the first important step in changing our one-time-use economy and working toward a more sustainable future.

Walking Mountains Science Center is committed to the sustainability of the Eagle Valley and surrounding mountain environment.

For more information, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb.