Learn the Science Behind UV Radiation with Walking Mountains Science Center
May 10, 2018
IF YOU GO …
What: The Science Behind UV Radiation.
When: Thursday, May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon.
Cost: Free, $5 suggested donation, Registration Required
More information: Registration is required and space is limited. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb to register.
About Snyder
Recommended Stories For You
IF YOU GO …
What: The Science Behind UV Radiation.
When: Thursday, May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon.
Cost: Free, $5 suggested donation, Registration Required
More information: Registration is required and space is limited. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb to register.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Former Vail doctor who misdiagnosed dozens of patients with MS now faces lawsuits in Florida
- Vail Valley’s 2018 graduating seniors: a salute
- Eagle-Vail voters select metro board members; two have never served before
- Carnes: Forever Vail, but never Ever Vail, the proposed third portal for Vail Mountain (column)
- Eagle boarder cited for unlawful acts in case of dog killed by mountain lion