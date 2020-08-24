Learn why trout change colors and say ‘fishing’ in Spanish: Kids Corner for the week of 8/24/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Outside Scoop

Learn about nature.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿A specimen of the green-lineage cutthroat trout found in Abrams Creek.

Photo courtesy Trout Unlimited

The Vail Valley is a great location to find some of Colorado’s most beautiful trout. As weather gets cooler, fall is an especially exciting time to spot different species because they change colors like the leaves turning in the fall.

Gore Creek, Eagle River and the Colorado River have brook, cutthroat, rainbow, brown and cut bow (a rainbow trout mixed with a cutthroat trout) species. Trout eat water insects such as caddisflies, mayflies, and stoneflies that hatch and live along the river’s edge, along with plant material, smaller fish and more. The trout in our rivers and streams usually weigh between one and five pounds and can grow to over 24 inches—those are usually brown trout and are over 20 years old.

“This fall when on the water, look for the brown trout to turn from a buttery brown and yellow color to an orange or red when they are spawning. Spawning is when a trout releases eggs or fertilizes eggs. This happens in the spring as well with different species,” said Minturn Anglers.

Brook trout will also spawn in the fall between September and December and change color as well from a silver to a pink to red range. These trout are usually much smaller than the other species.

What is a grand slam on the water in Colorado? It’s when you land a brook, brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout in one outing.

Outside Scoop is submitted by freelance journalist Julie Bielenberg. Contact her at jbielenberg@mac.com.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

to fish / pescar

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Click or hover over the black boxes to reveal the answer.

Easy

Riddle: How do you make the number one disappear?

Add the letter “g” and it’s gone.

Riddle: What four days of the week start with the letter ‘T’?

Tuesday, Thursday, today and tomorrow.

Riddle: What kind of coat can you only put on when it’s wet?

A coat of paint.

Hard

Riddle: What is bought by the yard and worn by the foot?

Carpet.

Riddle: What bird can lift the most?

A crane.

Riddle: Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it, you die. What is it?

Nothing.

Time Travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

The Mountain Valley Horse Rescue team helps rehabilitate injured horses.

Melissa Lipton | Special to the Daily

Located in McCoy near the Routt and Eagle County line, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue (MVHR) was founded in 2004 is committed to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-housing abused, neglected, abandoned and unwanted horses. MVHR networks to find these horses new private homes. Rescued horses are provided food, shelter, medical treatment and the necessary training to help them become adoptable. A limited number of horses are provided sanctuary at the ranch for the remainder of their lives. Usually, there are 20-30 horses on the property at once.

MVHR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, one of few horse rescue organizations on the Western Slope. This area of Colorado has been known for ranching activities for the past century, and wild horses still roam here. With an estimated 6,000 unwanted horses in Colorado alone, (170,000 nationwide) and more than 120,000 shipped across the border for slaughter every year, MVHR is working to make a local dent in a national problem. The organization has helped hundreds of horses, giving them a new life, a new home and a new future.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Coloring Page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

Jasmine Valdez | Special to the Daily

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.