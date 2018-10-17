Legendary comics Steve Martin and Martin Short to visit Vail in March 2019

What: Steve Martin and Martin Short: “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t.”

Legendary comics Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" tour to Vail.

On July 14, the comedy duo will perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to introduce new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and their legendary lives in show business.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 19, and will be between $65 and $299.50. The performance will also feature the Steep Canyon Rangers, who often perform with Martin, and Jeff Babko, pianist for ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The performance will be part of next summer's Whistle Pig Vail, a concert series brought about by the partnership between the Vail Valley Foundation VVF and Colorado concert promoters AEG.

"This is the heart of our relationship with AEG," said Dave Dressman, the vice president of sales and sponsorship with the Vail Valley Foundation. "They're the leading promoter in the state and they promote many of the top venues in the state."

The performance, which has been in the works since May, is one of three performances by Martin and Short in Colorado, the other two taking place in Loveland and Colorado Springs.

The performance took so long to confirm because AEG must work to book acts around the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater's availability, which in the summer months is often dominated by Bravo! Vail and the Vail Dance Festival.

The Vail Valley Foundation struck up a five-year contract with AEG to put on Whistle Pig Vail to "open us up to world-class talent," according to Dressman.

The contract allows for the Vail Valley Foundation to accept or turn down concerts after evaluating whether they'd perform well in the Vail Valley based on popularity, date and whether people will be excited for the concert.

"There's endless free music around here," Dressman said. "You really have to come with you're 'A' game if you're doing a ticketed show."

Whistle Pig Vail, which brought in Robert Plant, Dispatch and a Jerry Garcia tribute concert in 2018, is looking to book six to eight concerts, and is currently courting about 15 performers.

"We want to provide music that fits into the Vail culture," said Tom Boyd, the director of public relations and communications for the Vail Valley Foundation. "We want to bring great music to the town. We want to bring stuff here that people are interested in whether you're in your forties or your twenties or your seventies."

"On the merit of the music alone, it's going to be a great addition to Whistle Pig," said Boyd. "Then there's the additional element that they're both phenomenal entertainers, it'll be funny, they'll do some banter and it'll be more than just music."

Boyd noted that the performance will be similar to a variety show in nature.

Martin is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor and writer, as well as a Tony-nominated playwright, and a Grammy-winning musician and songwriter.

Short is an Emmy- and Tony-winning comedian, actor and writer known best for his time on NBC's sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live."

The two currently have a special on Netflix entitled "A Night You'll Soon Forget."

The Vail Valley Foundation will continue to announce upcoming Whistle Pig performances as they come together.