The New York Philharmonic performs Bravo! Vail Wednesday in Vail.

Chris Dillman | cdillman@vaildaily.com

Bramwell Tovey regrettably has had to withdraw from conducting the New York Philharmonic in Vail next week. Last month Tovey announced that he was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment; he is expected to make a full recovery. Leonard Slatkin will replace him for shows on July 23 and 24.

While Tovey’s doctors are pleased with how his treatments are progressing, he has decided to withdraw from his performances with the New York Philharmonic at Bravo! Vail in order to rest and recover following his most recent round of chemotherapy.

“We are grateful to Leonard Slatkin for stepping in on short notice to conduct the Philharmonic concerts at Bravo! Vail on Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24. The programs will remain the same,” the New York Philharmonic said.



Slatkin will conduct the New York Philharmonic a program of Cole Porter’s work on July 23. The following day, he will conduct Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, performed by soloist Yefim Bronfman, with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in the New York Philharmonic’s Bravo! Vail season finale on July 24.

Internationally acclaimed conductor Slatkin is Music Director Laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and Directeur Musical Honoraire of the Orchestre National de Lyon (ONL). He maintains a rigorous schedule of guest conducting throughout the world and is active as a composer, author, and educator.

