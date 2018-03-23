‘Let It Be: A Celebration of The Beatles’ comes to Vilar Center on March 27
March 23, 2018
If you go …
What: “Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles.”
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek.
When: Tuesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $58/$78.
More information: Visit http://www.vilarpac.org.
BEAVER CREEK — Beatles fans around the world were heartbroken when the band called it quits in 1969. But what if The Beatles had reunited 10 years after their breakup?
A hit show from London sets out to answer that question — and celebrate The Beatles in a show-stopping production featuring the band's biggest songs.
"Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles" is coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $58 and $78 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.
More than 2 million views
"Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles" imagines a world in which the Beatles reunited 10 years after their split for John Lennon's 40th birthday — October 9, 1980 to be exact.
For one magical night, the fab four come together again to perform hits like "Back in the USSR," "Live and Let Die," "Got to Get you Into My Life," "My Sweet Lord" and "Hey Jude." The first half of the show features all your favorites from The Beatles' long career, while the second half envisions what it would be like if the Beatles reunited.
When it opened in 2012, the West End production of "Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles" quickly became one of London's most popular musical theater shows. Seen by more than 2 million people worldwide, the production made its North American debut in 2015 and was revamped in 2016.
