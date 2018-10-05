Let’s talk permaculture

Permaculture—you've heard of it, but what is it? In short, permaculture is the design and maintenance of ecosystems with the diversity, stability and resilience of natural ecosystems.

The Walking Mountains Science Center will host Vanessa Harmony from the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute to discuss how to use the lenses of permaculture to inform and improve daily life and community. Vanessa will provide hands-on, thought provoking activities and discussions to guide participants through the permaculture design principles.

Vanessa Harmony is a tree hugger, horticulturist, arborist, edible plant enthusiast, and mulch fanatic. She owns and operates a plant nursery near Basalt growing hardy fruit trees, fruit shrubs, grapevines, nitrogen-fixing trees and shrubs, and edible perennial herbs for sale to the public.