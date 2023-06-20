Lettuce, Oteil & Friends, and Pepper to headline Block Party Music Festival in Eagle

Instrumental funk sensation Lettuce is scheduled to perform at the 2023 Block Party taking place in Downtown Eagle August 11-13, 2023. Limited early bird tickets are on sale now.

Jeremy Elder/Courtesy photo

The Block Party 2023 announced its full weekend schedule and single-day tickets drop today. On Friday, Aug. 11, the gates open at 3:30 p.m. with performances kicking off at 4:30. Oteil & Friends is headlining on Friday, taking the Boneyard Stage at 9 p.m. Friday supporting acts include Sam Bush, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Record Co., Celisse, and Float Like a Buffalo.

Gates open at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 with local Eagle band, Trees Don’t Move, kicking off the day of tunes. Headlining Kona Dub-Rock band, Pepper goes on at 6:30 p.m. on Boneyard Stage, followed by Lettuce at 9 p.m. Saturday’s additional supporting artists are Paul Cauthen, Dumpstaphunk, Kyle Hollingsworth Band and Bill & Jillian Nershi ft. Jason Hann.

The fun does not end there. Close out the weekend on Sunday, Aug. 13 with the Bloodies & Brass Brunch, featuring performances by Sam’s Funky Nation. This Grammy award-winning, NOLA treasure will be playing at Second Street Tent from 12:30-3:30 p.m. For only $99, Brass & Bloodies tickets will grant access to Sam’s Funky Nation’s performance, a scrumptious catered breakfast, bottomless bloodies, and a full complimentary bar.

For more information, visit BlockPartyEagle.com .