Lettuce, Oteil & Friends, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Record Company and more announced for 2023 Block Party lineup

Jeremy Elder/Courtesy photo

Tickets to the 2023 Block Party in Eagle went on sale in December and the three-day festival has just announced the first round of bands for the event. The Block Party features live music with 13 bands on three stages along with local craft and food vendors, camping and a VIP experience.

Lettuce, Oteil & Friends, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Record Company, Dumpstaphunk, Celisse and Eagle’s own Trees Don’t Move have been added to the 2023 lineup. The full schedule and lineup will be announced soon.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and guarantee the lowest prices available for 2023 Block Party. The festival offers a ticket payment plan, ticket incentive program and official camping passes at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Block Party Eagle, visit BlockPartyEagle.com .