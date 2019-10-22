Lift, press and drink at a fundraiser for a local 5-year-old with cancer on Saturday

Kyle Mills, a local 5-year-old, is the type of kid that’s always smiling.

“He’s a very positive spirit,” Melissa Matthews, a teacher at Stone Creek Charter School and owner of Crosstraining Fitness of Vail.

Crosstraining Fitness of Vail and Vail Brewing Company are hosting a Muscles for Mills fundraiser on Saturday at the gym. Teams of four are invited to participate in a fun fitness challenge while raising money for the Mills family.

The fitness challenge entails a lot of partner-based exercises: tandem burpees, sit-ups while tossing a medicine ball to your partner, etc. It’s keeping with the community-building theme of the fundraiser itself. Individuals who maybe don’t have a team and want to participate are still encouraged to come; Matthews said they’ll be doing some last-minute grouping at the event for those without full teams. VBC donated the beer for celebrating victory in the competition, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Mills family.

Mills was diagnosed with late-stage bilateral renal (kidney) cancer, and has a type of tumor called Wilms tumor. It’s a rare type of cancer, but it is very treatable. Most kids who develop Wilms tumor go on to live normal lives following successful treatment. Mills will be attending school as much as possible during his treatment.

“It just seemed like everybody I knew about them and knew about the situation,” Matthews said. “Obviously there was not only a need but people who wanted to rally for support.”

In August, the Avon Starbucks set up a fundraiser for Mills as well: all tips would be donated to the family. They collected more than $400 in tips. There is also a mealtrain for the Mills family, where the community can either sign up to provide a nightly meal for the family or donate a cash sum. The goal for the online fundraiser was $25,000: the webpage said they’d raised more than $41,000 on Tuesday morning.

“Even though we can’t help the family – there’s nothing any of us can actually do – we can show support and maybe make the financial journey for them a little less stressful,” Matthew said.

If you go …

What: Muscles for Mills

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Crosstraining Fitness Vail, Avon

More information: Visit cfvcolorado.com for more information.