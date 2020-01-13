Alex Charvat (left) and Kevin Gilman co-host the new, Colorado-centric Discovery Channel series “Reclaimed,” which premieres on Jan. 9.

Special to the Daily

Television has trained us to see weddings, home renovations and other life events as disasters-in-waiting. All that’s needed to unleash the beast is a few cameras and the expectations that arrive with them.

“Reclaimed,” a new Discovery Channel series premiering at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, raises the stakes considerably.

“All of these locations are off the grid,” said Colorado-based host Alex Charvat. “None of these mining claims had power, and I can’t even think of one that had cell reception, which was kind of nice.”

The concept for “Reclaimed,” co-hosted by fellow Evergreen/Conifer-area resident Kevin Gilman, is simple: two buddies travel to shuttered mines — mostly in Colorado — to help homesteaders “repair their claims to turn them into thriving mines and money-making pieces of real estate,” as Discovery puts it.

