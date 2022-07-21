Lilly’s Sound Garden brings music, color to Roundup River Ranch

Lilly took her wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Colorado and dedicated it to a sound garden at Roundup River Ranch.

Roundup River Ranch

Roundup River Ranch looks a little brighter and has a bit more harmony after a camper used her Make-A-Wish Foundation wish to create a colorful sound garden for all campers.

Roundup River Ranch is a medically supported summer camp that hosts kids with serious illnesses and medical conditions such as cancer, blood disorders and organ transplants. Nestled along the Colorado River just north of Dotsero, this setting is the perfect spot for kids to feel like kids at camp, no matter what else is going on in their lives.

Lilly has been been a camper at Roundup River Ranch since 2014. She was granted a wish from Make-A-Wish Colorado in the fall of 2021 and she wanted it to benefit the place that she returned to for so many summers and have her wish give back to other campers. She hoped to build a sound garden to provide instruments and other imaginative ways music could be created outdoors.

“Roundup River Ranch has had such a positive impact on my life,” Lilly said. “The staff and campers have helped me improve my confidence in practically every aspect of life. At camp, I’ve made so many wonderful friends with similar stories to mine. By spending time with them, it has helped me feel like I belong and that I am not alone in my struggles.”

“Camp has helped me get through hard times and come out stronger.”

The Roundup River Ranch was thrilled to hear the news and loved that Lilly wanted to create a legacy that would reach so many more campers and leave an impact. Her inspirational gift covered a portion of the building costs inclusive of design, supplies, equipment, a shade structure, permitting and construction to provide a place for Lilly’s Sound Garden. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in late June in front of Lilly’s camp mates, who were able to attend camp in person this year, the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lilly plays a tune on one of the many instruments at the new sound garden at Roundup River Ranch.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Sterling Nell Leija, director of operations at Roundup River Ranch, welcomed the campers and talked about how Lilly has really grown up in front of the staff after all these years.

“Roundup River Ranch works really hard to create this environment where kids try new things and push into the stretch zone and flourish to be your best selves, and Lilly, you have grown from being such a shy little tumbleweed into this flourishing and incredible leader in the Juniper Cabin. I know I speak for all of the staff and volunteers when I say how proud we all are of the incredible woman you have become,” Leija said.

The Make-A-Wish Colorado, whose mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, was at the ribbon cutting ceremony as well.

“We truly have so many different wish types, like maybe a trip to Disney World or a new puppy, but then we get a really unique wish from a kid like Lilly who decides to be more selfless with her wish. This wish will not only leave a lasting effect on you and your family but also touch those kids who will be able to celebrate this incredible sound garden into the future,” said Grace Ehemann, volunteer manager for Make-A-Wish Colorado, as she addressed the crowd, including Lilly’s family at the ceremony.

“You have inspired us, you have left a legacy here that will live on forever and you continue to blossom and grow. Thank you so much for your generosity, we learn so much from you each and every day,“ said Ruth Johnson, JD, president and chief executive officer of Roundup River Ranch.

Johnson brought Lilly up in front of the crowd so she could use the oversized scissors to cut the ribbon and make Lilly’s Sound Garden official.

Roundup River Ranch executive director Ruth Johnson stands by as Lilly cuts the ribbon for Lilly’s Sound Garden.

Roudup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Four musical flowers have been planted in honor of Lilly. Each flower is made up four pedals, each of which makes a different tone when struck by the mallet. Additionally, campers can also enjoy color-coded chimes with a songbook to create their own tunes or enjoy being guided to play a well-known song. This piece is made of 15 bright tones that are color-coded, allowing a camper with no prior knowledge of reading music to follow along in the songbook.

A fellow camper hugs Lilly after the ribbon cutting ceremony for Lilly’s Sound Garden, which was made possible by Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Roundup River Ranch is part of the SeriousFun Children’s Network, which was founded by actor Paul Newman that provides a global community of innovative camps and programs that offer life-changing support to children with serious illnesses. For more information about Roundup River Ranch, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org .