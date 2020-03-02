Lindsey Stirling joins summer concert lineup at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Lindsey Stirling, the award-winning violinist, will play at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Thursday, July 9. She plays at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, the night before. She plays in Grand Junction the following day.

Stirling’s latest album, “Artemis,” captures her anime and sci-fi-influenced style. She’s big on colors and explosive crescendos, seamlessly merging dance beats and bass drops with arpeggios. She describes her music on Spotify as “cinematic violin-driven electronic music.”

Most recently, she collaborated with John Legend on his songs “Conversations in the Dark” and “All Of Me,” adding violin parts. The two songs were released on Valentine’s Day 2020.

“Dancing With The Stars” fans may recognize her as the runner up from Season 25. She worked with partner Mark Ballas in 2017.

Stirling joins a lineup at the Ford Amphitheater that thus far includes these performers:

Thursday, June 4: Bluegrass Superjam with The Ghost of Paul Revere

Friday, June 5: Deer Tick with Andy Frasco and the U.N.

Saturday, June 6: Twiddle with Mihali

Sunday, June 7: Michael Franti & Spearhead

The shows on June 4, 5 and 6 are part of the GoPro Mountain Games and are free to attend. Michael Franti & Spearhead tickets are on sale now at grfavail.com. All the listed shows start at 7 p.m.