Lindsey Stirling to play Gerald R. Ford Ampitheater Thursday, July 8

Lindsey Stirling is bringing her 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour to Vail on Thursday, July 8 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Special to the Daily

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, is bringing her 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour to Vail on Thursday, July 8 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

The 35-date cross-country outing, featuring special guest electro-pop artist Kiesza, supports Stirling’s latest chart-topping studio album Artemis as well as her current single “Lose You Now.”

If you go… – Gates open at 6:00pm, show starts at 7:00pm. – Tickets are $39.95 – $85 and are available at the box office or on grfavail.com

“Not only am I over the moon about finally bringing my Artemis tour to the U.S. but I’m excited to be a part of the first wave of tours going out post lockdown,” shares Stirling. “People are craving connection so so badly, so as the world reopens, I know this is going to be a magical time we all remember for the rest of our lives. There is nowhere I’d rather experience it than on stage with my fans.”

“Lose You Now,” Stirling’s emotive pop hit about loss and grief with artist, producer, and songwriter Mako, stems from the instrumental-only track “Guardian” off her album Artemis. Since its release earlier this year, “Lose You Now” (BMG) has amassed over 6 million global streams, including over 3 million views on the song’s beautifully moving music video, as well as featured placements on American Idol and “Train Tracks” on SiriusXM The Pulse.

Artemis, Stirling’s fifth studio album released September 2019 via BMG, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. The 13-track album, which has racked up over 100 million total streams, features the singles “Underground,” “Artemis,” “Sleepwalking,” “Between Twilight” and “The Upside” featuring Elle King along with “Love Goes On and On” featuring Amy Lee. Stirling also turned Artemis into a successful comic book series, with the fourth edition available to pre-order now and the fifth edition coming this summer.

For more information on this upcoming show, visit grfavail.com