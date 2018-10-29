Lindsey Vonn Foundation Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

Lindsey Vonn and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation (LVF) has announced the Foundation's 2018 Fall scholarship winners, including 12 recipients totaling $40,288, to help pursue educational, leadership and athletic endeavors.

This season's LVF Scholarship recipients hail from seven different states (Colorado, Califorinia, Minnesota, Florida, Wisconsin, Texas and Illinois) and were awarded scholarships to pursue various endeavors including ice skating, cheer, school tuition, skiing, tutoring, technology, snowboarding, dance and college tours. They also awarded their first male recipient for high school tuition with future goals for college.

Twice per year, applicants ages 11 to 18 are encouraged to apply for LVF scholarships to purse their passions, and showcase how a scholarship will help them to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. The funds can be applied to enrichment activities of any kind, including camps, prep-classes and clubs that help children engage in their passion. Scholarship amounts range from $100 to $5,000.

Applicants can re-apply once a year, but only receive the scholarship three times total. For more information and to fill out the online application on the Foundation's website, visit https://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org/scholarships/.