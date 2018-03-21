Lindsey Vonn Foundation celebrating youth with ’70s-themed gala

Cost: Tickets are $275 for the gala. VIP packages and the VIP Ski Experience with Vonn is available upon request.

Where: The Four Seasons, Vail.

If you go …

VAIL — The Lindsey Vonn Foundation's largest annual fundraiser returns to Vail on Thursday, April 5, and it's a glitter, spandex and vintage platforms '70s Glam Rock celebration.

Lindsey Vonn hosts the annual gala that includes a red carpet, creative concoctions, food, dancing and rocking out to the Jordan Kahn Orchestra — all to support the Lindsey Vonn Foundation and its mission to support girls through scholarships, education and athletics.

The event will also feature a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind memorabilia, exclusive destination vacations, fine art and more.

In addition to the Glam Jam, a group of lucky skiers will have the opportunity to purchase a VIP Ski Experience with Lindsey Vonn on April 6. Vonn will join a group of 10 people on Vail Mountain for one hour of skiing (about three runs) with photo opportunities, racing analysis, ski tips and conversation.