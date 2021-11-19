Lindsey Vonn makes a stop in Vail

Lindsey Vonn fans were treated to a quick visit by the Olympic gold medalist and World Cup ski racing champion when she stopped by Perch on Nov. 12. Perch, a women’s boutique in Vail Village, hosted a meet and greet event with the ski racing star to help raise funds for the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from sales that day went toward scholarships that will help future generations pursue their passions for academic, athletic, and enrichment activities.

Prior to the stop at Perch, Vonn had been skiing with the U.S. Women’s Alpine ski team that was training at Copper Mountain.

Vonn met with fans, took pictures and even signed a ski racing suit before trying on some clothing that Perch selected specifically for the racer-turned-fashionista. Vonn has been collaborating with Thom Browne and was recently spotted in Hollywood wearing Gucci with tennis champion Serena Williams and Gucci president and CEO, Marco Bizzarri. She also has the Legacy Line with Head Sportswear hitting the slopes this season and her collaboration with The Rock and Under Armour for workout wear .

After her stop at Perch, Vonn traveled to Denver to make an appearance at the Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday . She shared a few words with former Broncos quarterback and team president John Elway along the sidelines and even tossed around the football while recording segments with NFL Films. Vonn also posed for selfies and gave high fives to fans.

Vonn plans to travel to the 2021 Olympic Games in Beijing in support of the U.S. Women’s Alpine Ski team. Vonn still refers to the ski racers as her “teammates.”

Look for a documentary about Picabo Street, a project that Vonn’s production company, Après Productions , has been working on. The film is set to come out prior to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Lindsey Vonn and Tricia Swenson spoke during Vonn’s recent visit to Vail.

Vail Daily Live/Courtesy photo

To learn more about Vonn’s foundation, hear her take on the U.S. women’s ski team and what she likes to wear on a day off, tune in to the video on Vail Daily Live .