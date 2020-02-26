Lindsey Vonn’s big fundraiser bash is staying in Vail and it’s a Roaring ’20s theme this year

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation’s annual fundraiser will return once again to Vail this spring, according to Laura Kildow, executive director of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation and sister of the ski racing star. This themed party has become THE party of the year with fun costumes, a lively band, people doing the limbo and special guests like Jonny Moseley joining Vonn on stage. It’s all to raise money for Vonn’s various programs and scholarships that help empower girls throughout the nation.

Kildow said the party was possibly moving to Denver or elsewhere, but after further thought, they decided to keep it right here, where Vonn’s longtime friends, fans and even some of her doctors have come out to support her efforts at past events. A roaring 1920s theme is planned for this fête that is set for Friday, May 1 at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

It’s already been a busy year for the retired Olympic and World Cup champion. The skier is not only busy planning a wedding with New Jersey Devils hockey player, P.K. Subban, she’s also been doing a lot of things she never got a chance to do while racing on the World Cup circuit.

One of those things was to inspect the downhill course at the Hahnenkamm, the celebrated and revered men’s World Cup ski race in Kitzbuhel, Austria. Fellow retired ski racer, Axel Lund Svindal of Norway gave Lindsey a tour of the course.

While in Austria for the race, Lindsey also received an award presented by Austrian Arnold Schwarzenegger. While delivering the award to Lindsey, Schwarzenegger called her the “female terminator” and praised Vonn for her generosity and giving back through her foundation. He also recommends that she tries plenty of wiener schnitzel and hazelnut schnapps while in Austria.

Vonn went straight from that event in Kitzbuhel to Munich, Germany for ISPO, the international ski industry trade show. She was up bright and early and ready to reveal new looks and collaborations she had with Briko helmets, YNIQ Goggles and Head outerwear. The skiing star signed autographs and took selfies with fans with one of her dogs, Lucy, by her side.

This week Vonn is helping promote Project Rock, the newest line of Under Armour workout wear with Duane “The Rock” Johnson. Even though she’s not competing in the race gates anymore, Vonn is still training like an Olympic athlete.

Look for more information about the Lindsey Vonn Foundation and the upcoming fundraiser in Vail, stay tuned to the website (www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org) and Vonn’s social media channels.