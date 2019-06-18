Listen to our Hot Summer Nights Spotify playlist
If you’re thinking about attending one of the Hot Summer Nights free concerts on Tuesdays at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, you might want to educate yourself about the artists coming to town. Here’s a nifty Spotify playlist featuring songs from all six artists’ entire discography.
As a refresher, the lineup this year is: BoomBox on June 18, The Wailers on June 25, Jackie Greene Band on July 2, Big Something on July 16, the California Honeydrops on Aug. 20 and Bone Diggers on Aug. 27.
The Vail Daily has a new Spotify playlist to help you get to know the Hot Summer Nights 2019 artists before catching a show.