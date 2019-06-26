Listen to our ShowDown Town Spotify playlist
Eagle’s free ShowDown Town concerts start with a set from local act The Runaway Grooms, who met working at Beaver Creek. Get to know them before heading out – their music is on YouTube.
Get ready for the rest of this summer’s shows by listening to the Vail Daily’s exclusive Spotify playlist, featuring four songs each from performing artists.
Here’s the 2019 lineup:
- The Runaway Grooms on June 27
- Treehouse Sanctum on July 11
- The Vegabonds on July 18
- Kendall Street Company on July 25
- The Dip on Aug. 1
- Ten Years Gone on Aug. 8
- Shovelin’ Stone on Aug. 15
