Listen to our Whistle Pig Vail 2019 playlist
Here’s where the big guys come in. Vail brings in plenty of well-loved national acts, but this summer, shows from artists as diverse as Steve Miller and Bon Iver will take over the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for performances in July, August and September.
Gear up by pregaming with the Vail Daily’s exclusive playlist — note: there are no tracks from Steve Martin and Martin Short on the playlist as they are comedians and not musicians.
As a refresher, here’s what the lineup looks like:
- Steve Martin and Martin Short on July 14
- Trey Anastasio Band on Aug. 12 and 13
- Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart on Aug. 14
- Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger on Aug. 19
- Bon Iver with Sharon Van Etten on Sept. 2,
- Gary Clark Jr. on Sept. 5, and
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Amanda Shires on Sept. 18
Entertainment