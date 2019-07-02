High Altitude Society: Literacy Luncheon benefits The Literacy Project nonprofit

From left: Lori Puhl, Adina Dean, Colleen Gray and Donna Caynoski attend the Literacy Luncheon for The Literacy Project, which was held in the Four Seasons hotel.

Carolyn Pope | Special to the Daily

“Literacy,” said Literacy Project board member Melanie Dennis, “is the doorway to lifelong success.”

Thursday, June 27, The Literacy Project held their annual luncheon at The Four Seasons in Vail. The event was sponsored with the help of Liv|Sotheby’s International Realty, and hosted author Kirk Wallace Johnson, author of “The Feather Thief, Beauty, Obsession and the Natural History Heist of the Century.”

The nonprofit is all about reading and English literacy. It believes that if every man, woman and child could read, write and comprehend, the nation would be much closer to solving many of the social problems that face us. They have several programs, including adult literacy, study friends and math tutorial for middle schoolers, reading buddies, and “raising a reader.”

Student Ira Solowitz and tutor Tara Van Dernott agree wholeheartedly. Solowitz had severe vision issues, which weren’t corrected until he was 15 years old. By then, he was desperately behind with reading and writing. He called Sloan Munter, Director of Education at the Literacy Project. She paired him up with Van Dernott, and the two were an educational match made in heaven.

“The smartest thing I did last year was to call Sloan,” he said. “I couldn’t read, write or spell, and Tara has helped so much.”

At present, the two are working on social media skills and computer literacy, making car and hotel reservations and “living online.”

Van Dernott credits Solowitz for helping her as well. She had just sent her last child off to school and was depressed with empty-nest syndrome. Solowitz came into her life at the right time.

“I feel like I had something new in my life,” she said. “I appreciate our time together, and especially the lessons I’m learning from Ira. I’ve learned about asking for help, and that you’re never too old to learn.”

Kirk Wallace Johnson then stepped up to the podium and spoke about his book. The audience listened intently has he wove the stories of his time in Fallujah as the only Arabic speaking person on the team that was helping the city recover from the catastrophes of war. He was the first civilian in to try to reconstruct Fallujah, though 150,000 or some Iraqis were contributing. He left on vacation, and tragedy struck. He was in a depressed, fugue state when he arrived in Santo Domingo, and proceeded to sleepwalk through his hotel balcony door, and ended up with a body full of fractures and stitches.

Soon after, he was contacted by his former Iraqi colleagues, who were running for their lives as a result of working for the U.S. Government during the war. In December 2006, he wrote an op-ed for the “Los Angeles Times” calling upon the government to open its doors to these allies. In response, he was flooded with petitions from thousands of refugees, leading him to form the List Project to Resettle Iraqi Allies, a non-profit that marshaled hundreds of attorneys from the nation’s top law firms to represent their cases on a pro bono basis.

Over the subsequent eight years, the List Project helped over 2,000 U.S.-affiliated Iraqis resettle to America. Johnson testified before Congress and worked closely with Senator Ted Kennedy toward the creation of the Special Immigrant Visa program, designated for Iraqis and Afghans that worked for the United States during the wars.

With his body broken and mind exhausted, he found the one activity that would settle his brain: fly fishing. On one trip in New Mexico, his guide told him snippets of a story of a young man who got away with stealing bird carcasses for the feathers for the British Museum to sell off to eccentric people who made flies. Ironically, most of them don’t fish. He checked the story when he returned home, and the book “The Feather Thief” was born.

Copies of the book are available for purchase at The Bookworm of Edwards. For more information on The Literacy Project, visit http://www.theliteracyprojecteaglecounty.org or call 970-949-5026.