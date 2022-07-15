Little Listeners at the Library introduces kids to music and instruments

Philip Kates allows a child at teh Vail Public Library to try her hand at plucking the strings on the violin at the Bravo! Vail Little Listeners at the Library program.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival/Courtesy photo

Beyond what you see on the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival is connecting with the community in many ways. To reach the youngsters in the Vail Valley, Bravo! Vail hosts the Little Listeners at the Library program throughout the festival.

“This is a very popular series at Bravo! Vail Music Festival for young audience members all around the Vail Valley. Here, we invite professional musicians that are playing with the festival at the Ford Amphitheater to come in and do a more intimate chamber music performance geared toward children ages two through elementary school and their families,” said Amara Sperber, programs coordinator at Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

Three musicians from The Philadelphia Orchestra led the Little Listeners at the Library program, a group that consisted of around 50 people at the Vail Public Library on a Thursday afternoon. Kids of all ages, even babies, were treated to the sounds of Philip Kates on violin, Elizabeth Masoudnia on the oboe and English horn and Matthew Vaughn on trombone and small tuba.

Bravo! Vail’s Little Listeners at the Library is a free program, but registration is requested at BravoVail.org.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Kates got the kids’ attention while plucking a familiar tune. Ears perked up when “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” filled the room and the attention focused on Kates. He talked about tempo and what tempo works best for a happy song or a sad song. He told the kids a story of an ox pulling a large cart and asked the children what sort of tempo should be used for that scene.

“Slow!” the children yelled in unison.

Education and engagement are two things what Bravo! Vail aims to do to inspire musical curiosity. It’s Bravo! Vail’s mission to share the joy and power of music and inspire lifelong learning. The power of the music came over the room as even crying babies were lulled into a mesmerized gaze as the sounds of the instruments filled the space.

Elizabeth Masoudnia taught the kids about the oboe and the English horn, which, she let the kids know, is neither English nor a horn, and played some higher-pitched and faster songs with the oboe and slower and lower notes with the English horn. She also let them see the reeds she makes and uses for her wind instruments.

Matthew Vaughn had fun making funny noises with his trombone and introduced the kids to the small tuba he brought and described how sounds are formed via the mouthpiece and how horns rely more on vibrations than breath. He also showed the little listeners how he can manipulate the sounds coming out of the bell of the horn by using a mute or a piece of household equipment that everyone was familiar with: the base of a plunger.

Matt Vaughn demonstrates the range of notes the trombone can produce.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

“But I promise you, this plunger has never been used in a toilet,” Vaughn said as the kids chuckled at the bathroom joke.

The trio then got together and played for a few minutes before the program was over. It’s a 30-minute opportunity to introduce kids to music and instruments in an approachable way.

“Parents love it. I think what’s so incredible about this series. This is often a student’s first encounter with classical music and it’s being presented on such a high level, from the musicians at Bravo Vail which makes it just that much more of a lasting impact on students who might be interested in learning how to play.”

Kids can earn stickers at each of the eight Little Listeners at the Library performances.

Tom Cohen/Courtesy photo

The Little Listeners Program travels to the Vail Public Library, the Avon Public Library, Eagle Public Library and the Gypsum Public Library. It’s also free, just register at BravoVail.org to make sure they have enough room for everyone. To learn more, go to BravoVail.org .