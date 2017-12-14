Little shredders takeover the slopes: #KidsCanSnowboard

When the Burton U.S. Open returns to Vail in March, so will Burton’s Riglet Park, an on-snow snowboard learn-to-ride area for kids ages 3-6. The specially built Riglet Park features mellow rollers, small berms and ground level features allowing young riders to learn the basics of freestyle snowboarding in a fun and safe environment. Look for it Thursday through Saturday, March 8-10.

Did you know children as young as 3 can start learning to snowboard?

The American Association of Snowboard Instructors and Burton are celebrating a 20-year partnership of growing the sport of snowboarding and providing educational opportunities for young riders.

"There is a misconception that kids have to start skiing before they can snowboard," said Scott Anfang, a snowboard team coach with AASI. "As a professional snowboarder, I wanted to get my daughter on the hill. With the developments in equipment, she was able to start riding at 2, and loves it!"

As the overall number of snowboarders with children has increased, the ability for children to get on snowboards at an early age represents a key factor in keeping entire families riding.

"Over the last 20 years, many advances have been made that people don't know about that can help young children decide what sport they want to learn first, skiing or snowboarding," said Nicholas Herrin, CEO of AASI. "For example, there's been in advances in how instructors teach children's lessons, there's new equipment such as Burton's Riglet board, designed just for children, and resorts are now building different features on the snow, such as limbo bars. Children can duck under limbo bars to learn about flexion and extension, fundamental body movements for snowboarding. The combination of these three things at the resort now make the perfect learning environment, so that the families that want to snowboard together, can."

#KidsCanSnowboard

Recommended Stories For You

To help spread the message that kids can snowboard first this season, AASI and Burton are hosting a social media contest through Saturday, Jan. 31. Use the hashtag #kidscansnowboard and #snowpros over social media, and one winner will win a lesson with a certified AASI instructor at a Burton Riglet Park, a free kid's specific Burton Riglet Snowboard and Mini-Grom Snowboard Boots.

The kid's specific Riglet Snowboard can be used on snow, carpet or grass, for year-round learning. A retractable cord lets instructors tow the child's board so they can explore balance and movement.

"You can learn through play, and the Riglet board lets kids get to know the snow surface and equipment," said AASI team member Chris Rogers. "Kids learn so quickly — it's fun to watch them pick things up and progress as they fall in love with the sport."

Contestants are encouraged to share their stories of learning to snowboard or images of kids on snow, and tag @thesnowpros and @butonriglet.