Live concerts, ice skating on Nottingham Lake, ice biking and ice bumper cars and more: Tricia’s January Picks 1/8/21

The Residency concerts at the Vilar

The Vilar performing Arts Center in Beaver creek has been working hard to think outside the box to provide entertainment and other offerings safely throughout the pandemic. The Residency is a new program that will bring in big acts from around the world for a longer period of time for collaborations and rehearsals. The culmination of that work will be presented on stage and provide a true treat for the audience which will be in-person and virtual.

The music industry has been hit especially hard since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March and the Vilar hopes to provide an innovative performing opportunity for musicians and their support staff.

This weekend’s performances feature choreographer and dancer Micaela Taylor and world-class musicians backing her on stage.

A select number of premium tickets will be sold to the intimate performances. For those who are not ready for the in-person experience the Vilar will offer other ways to enjoy these shows via streaming and other video offerings. Check vilarpac.org for ticket details. Here is The Residency concert schedule:

Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band featuring choreographer and dancer Micaela Taylor, and a host of world-class musicians: bassist MonoNeon, drummer Daru Jones, guitarist and composer Vernon Reid and turntablist DJ Logic – Jan. 7-9, 7 p.m.

Robert Randolph featuring G. Love, Michael Kang & Special Guests – Jan. 14-16, 7 p.m.

Leftover Salmon – Jan. 21-23, 7 p.m.

Keller Williams – Jan. 28-30, 7 p.m. Some shows will feature the Keller Williams duo and special guest Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon, and the Keller Williams Trio featuring special guests Garrett Sayers of Motet and Jeremy Salken of Big Gigantic

Oteil Burbridge Trio and special guests – Feb. 4-6, 7 p.m.

Nordic activities at McCoy Park

Check out the “other side of the mountain” at Beaver Creek. Nordic activities have been sort of a hidden secret at the resort, but for those in the know it’s a must to visit the Beaver Creek Nordic Center.

McCoy Park sits at the top of Strawberry Park Express (No. 12) between Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch villages. McCoy Park features 32-plus kilometers of groomed and rustic trails for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Check out the views and bring some lunch to enjoy along the way. They have amazing look out points where you can take a rest and enjoy the vistas.

The Beaver Creek Nordic Center is located across from the covered bridge in the Strawberry Park building. The rental shop has classical, skate, telemark, and snowshoe equipment rentals. Scheduled classes and private lessons, tours, ticket sales, retail items and snacks are also available.

The process is a little different for riding Strawberry Park lift this season. Epic Pass holders don’t need a reservation but they do need to stop at the Nordic Ticket window to get a free (with Epic Pass in-hand) foot traffic ticket for the lift. Otherwise, they still sell lift tickets for McCoy Park access at the ticket window for non-pass holders. McCoy Park Lift/Track Access passes are $48 for adults and $34 for children.

48-hour advanced reservations are required for all cross country lessons, snowshoe tours and private lessons

24-hour advanced reservations are required for equipment rentals

No reservations are required for daily McCoy park track access tickets

Epic pass holders can exchange for $0 value ticket without a reservation, stop by the Nordic Center to pick up the free ticket to obtain access to Strawberry Park Express (No. 12).

To book a reservation or learn more about the Beaver Creek Nordic Center, please call 970-754-5313 or email nateg@vailresorts.com. Experience McCoy park this winter before the new expansion next winter that will bring two new lifts and alpine skiing runs to the area.

Ice Skating in Avon

Ice skating has returned to Nottingham Lake for the first time since 2012. Nottingham Lake, located in the center of Avon at the Harry A. Nottingham Park, offers a section of the lake that has been cleared of snow to provide a fun winter activity for kids and adults alike. Skate for free if you bring your own, just be sure to check in at the Cabin and sign a waiver first. Skate rentals are available at the Cabin adjacent to the lake. You can also pick up some hot cocoa and s’mores kits at the Cabin. There is a designated area to play hockey, too. For those new to the sport, skate-assist walkers are available for children to use.

Weather and ice conditions permitting, ice skating is available Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Park at the Avon Rec Center or on Lake Street, dress for the elements and enjoy skating on the lake. For more information go to avon.org.

Nottingham Lake Skating Rules:

All users must fill out a waiver prior to skating

Skates must be worn for access to ice (no shoes allowed)

No sleds on the ice

No dogs on the ice

Parental supervision required for children age 9 and under

Only skate in designated ice rink area

All users are asked to put their skates on using the two benches on the ice

Do not walk from cabin to lake with skates on

Skaters are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from others

Face coverings are required if/when a six-foot social distance cannot be maintained

A face covering is required when in the cabin

Alcohol consumption is not permitted in Nottingham Park

Ice biking at the Beaver Creek Rink

This season, Beaver Creek has introduced a fun new way to enjoy the ice rink: ice bikes. Imagine a beach cruiser bike with a blade instead of a wheel in the front and a studded snow tire on the back. The whole bike is on a frame that is also on blades so it can slide, so tipping the bike over is not possible. You still pedal to propel yourself across the ice and to brake, just reverse your foot on the pedal, just like on a single speed bicycle. No skates necessary, just dress for wintry weather and give this new attraction a try. Those wanting to ride the ice bikes unaccompanied by an adult need to be 8 years old or older.

Ice Bikes are available daily for 30-minute time slots from 12 – 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 – 1 p.m. during the day and from 8 – 8:30 p.m. or 8:30 – 9 p.m. under the lights of the rink at night. These time slots are used exclusively for ice bikers before and after the rink is open to skaters. Once you’ve booked a time, you can check out your registered bikes at the Beaver Creek Ice Skate Rental, located next to Base Mountain Sports in the Beaver Creek Village. You’ll find skate rentals there, too.

The Beaver Creek Ice Rink offers endless family-friendly fun, especially during the COVID-19 restrictions. You are outdoors, there are plush couches and fire pits to help you warm up and you can grab snacks to eat rink side or grab a drink while watching the skaters or ice bikers. Beaver Creek now has a Common Consumption Area that allows adults 21 years of age and older to have alcoholic beverages purchased at the local restaurants and retailers. For more information about ice biking or skating, go to beavercreek.com and click on Winter Activities or call 970- 845-0438.

Fees:

$5 admission with your own skates

$10 admission and rentals for ages 12 and under

$15 admission and rentals for ages 13 and older

$25 for ice bike rental for 30 minutes

Ice bumper cars

Speaking of ice time, you can enjoy scooting around on the new ice bumper cars at the Dobson Ice Arena this year. The Vail Recreation District debuted these fun vehicles last spring and they offer adults and children over 48-inches tall the opportunity to zoom around, spin, skid and slide to a good time.

Rides are $10 per person for a 15-minute ride. There will be one trip per half hour to allow for social distancing between groups. Up to 12 people at a time can go out on the bumper cars per session. Get your reservations and learn more by going to vailrec.com.