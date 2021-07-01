Live music, a bike parade, silent disco, farmers markets and more: Tricia’s Independence Day Picks: 7/2/21

Vail America Days will feature patriotic exhibits, a patriotic concert, a silent disco, bike parades and more.



Due to Stage 2 fire restrictions, all fireworks shows have been canceled in Eagle County. As much as that is a bummer, it is the responsible thing to do considering the fire danger in the area. But, never fear, the 4th of July will still delight you wherever in Eagle County you choose to celebrate it. Here’s a look at what’s happening around the various towns.

Vail

Vail America Days

Vail America Days will look a little different this year just due to the pandemic but it will still offer up a multitude of fun ways to observe Independence Day. From stationary patriotic displays and family activities to live music, family activities and a silent disco, you’ll still be put into a patriotic frame of mind.

Patriotic Exhibits

Instead of the traditional parade, patriotic exhibits will be placed throughout Lionshead and Vail Villages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here, guests will be able to stroll through town to check out exhibits, take selfies and enjoy musical and family entertainment.

This year’s theme is America’s Heroes. Check out the installations created by local businesses, non-profits and community partners.

In addition to the exhibits, live musical performances will take place throughout the day to bring energy, excitement and familiar tunes to the streets. You can also enjoy the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show.

Patriotic Concert

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be performing its annual Fourth of July Patriotic Concert on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ford Amphitheater. The concert is a benefit for the Semper Fi and Americas Fund and Vail Veterans Program.

For the first time ever, a limited number of pavilion, reserved-seat tickets will be made available online for purchase, in addition to tickets that will be made available for purchase in person at the box office. Limit four tickets per person.

On the day of the show, free, un-ticketed, lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. This is a very popular concert, so plan ahead to try to secure tickets. Go to grfavail.com for more information on obtaining tickets.

Silent Disco

Due to the fireworks being canceled, the town of Vail decided to brighten things up with a Silent Disco at the International Bridge from 6 to 9 p.m. The silent disco is free and will accommodate 200 people at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the events, parking and bus schedules, check out vailamericadays.com .

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek will host activities and concerts on Independence Day with Jackie Green headlining Sunday’s musical lineup.

Beaver Creek Resort

Randy Rogers Band at the Vilar PAC

Nothing says “America” quite like country music and the Randy Rogers Band will get you into the spirit of America’s Birthday on Friday night during a concert at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. This band has been together for over two decades and the bonds run deep. Knowing each other so well, the songs are written with the familiarity shared amongst friends instead of lyrics written just between musicians.

Hailing from New Braunfels, TX, the Randy Rogers Band is sure to draw a legion of Texans who are in town for the holiday weekend, but sold-out shows across the country are proof that the Randy Rogers Band has a huge following.

Expect to hear songs from the band’s eighth studio album, “Hellbent,” which was released in 2019 as well as other classics from their setlist. Tickets are still on sale for $88 at vilarpac.org .

Independence Day Celebration

A full day of activities including live music, complimentary kids’ activities, delicious food and mountain adventures are on tap at Beaver Creek this Independence Day. Three musical acts including headliner Jackie Greene will perform on the Haymeadow Stage. The fireworks have been canceled all throughout Eagle County, but The Beav’ will still be rockin’ even without the blasts and flares of color from up above.

The action takes place on the Park Hyatt Lawn, which opens at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low-profile camping chairs for seating on the lawn. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed on the Park Hyatt Lawn.

Speaking of alcoholic beverages, the Common Consumption Area remains in place this summer allowing guests over 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants roam with those drinks throughout the Village.

Stop by area restaurants for lunch, dinner or anything in between. It may be a good idea to call ahead and get a reservation during this popular weekend.

The Centennial Lift will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Beaver Creek Hiking Center will be open for hiking tours. At the base of the mountain spend some time playing miniature golf, panning for gems, bounce on the bungee trampolines scale up the climbing wall. All of these base area activities will be operating from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand is the Stars, Stripes and Slides, located on the back lawn in front of the Beaver Creek Chophouse, open from 12 to 7 p.m. Children can enjoy bouncy castles, obstacle courses and giant slides. These activities are free, but a parent or guardian needs to be present with children to sign waivers.

Beaver Creek Independence Day Schedule of Events:

11 a.m. – Seating Area opens at Park Hyatt Lawn

12 p.m. – Independence Day Celebration begins

12 p.m. – Stars, Stripes and Slides Opens

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Performance by Burnsville Blues Band

2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Performance by Shari Puorto

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Performance by Shari Puorto

7 p.m. – Stars, Stripes and Slides closes

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Performance by Jackie Greene

For more information, go to Beavercreek.com/events

Salute to the USA in Avon

The gates will open at 5 p.m. for Avon’s Salute to the USA celebration and the concerts start at 6 p.m. Come early to participate in family-friendly activities.

Head to Avon’s Nottingham Park for a fun-filled day of activities and live music. Avon typically has the largest fireworks show in the Rockies, and of course this year’s show was canceled, but come out for the great musical lineup the town has in store for you.

This annual and much anticipated event will feature kid-friendly activities in the park, including a face painter, balloon sculptors, huge inflatable funhouses and more. A host of fabulous festival-style foods from fresh-squeezed lemonade and funnel cakes to mini-donuts and roasted ears of corn will be accompanied by a full line-up for cold beer, refreshing seltzers, chilled wine and cocktails.

This year’s headlining act will be Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. This band has been a fan favorite in the valley for years. When Denson isn’t playing the role of touring saxophonist for the Rolling Stones, he’s either busy touring with the Tiny Universe or leading the funk band, Greyboy Allstars. Be prepped to grove the night away at the Avon Performance Pavilion alongside Nottingham Lake.

Opening up for Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is Grammy-nominated Tab Benoit. The songwriter and guitarist has built a remarkable 30-plus-year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues that has earned him five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year, twice, and an induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and live music begins at 6 p.m., but come early if you want to enjoy activities during the day and secure a spot on the lawn to watch the concerts.

Even without the fireworks to attract a crowd, this is still a huge draw, so keep in mind that parking is very limited. Think about walking, riding a bike or using public transportation to get to the venue. The town of Avon will offer free shuttle service from Freedom Park in Edwards and the Eagle-Vail Community Center, in addition to the routes regularly serviced by Avon Transit.

To learn more about the event parking and shuttles, please visit discoveravon.org or avon.org/salute . A few other notes: no outside alcohol or pets will be allowed and bags will be checked at the gates.

Minturn

The Town of Minturn will celebrate Independence Day a few days early with a great musical lineup.

Minturn likes to do the holidays a bit early and this Independence Day is no exception. It’s all about the music in Minturn as they showcase different bands and different venues on Friday between 3 and 11 p.m.

Music Lineup

3-5p.m.: Saloon Deck – Tim and Kristine Duo (food and drinks available for purchase)

5-7 p.m.: Mollie G / Bunkhouse Parking Lot – Hardscrabble (drinks available for purchase)

7-9 p.m. – Little Beach Park Amphitheater – Rewind (BYOB, picnics welcome. Blankets and low camp chairs welcome. No glass in the park)

9-11 p.m. – Saloon – Michael James Wheeler (Drinks Available for Purchase)

On Saturday, kick off the first Minturn Market of the season with a bike parade. Kids of all ages are asked to decorate their bikes and meet at 8:30 a.m. in front of Town Hall at 302 Pine Street. From there, the bike parade will cruise north on Pine and head toward Main Street to the Minturn Market entrance. The group will ride through the Minturn Market and exit on Nelson Avenue. Don’t have a bike? No worries, feel free to travel on a skateboard, scooter, kickboard, wagon or tricycle.

After the bike parade, enjoy the Minturn Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be Yoga in the Park from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Community Yoga is donation-based. Bring your own mat and props. For more information, visit minturn.org .

Eagle

Kids of all ages are invited to attend the annual bike parade on Sunday morning.

Eagle will be hosting 4th of July activities on Sunday morning, allowing you to travel up valley to take part in other celebrations happening at Vail and Beaver Creek. As a reminder, the fireworks have been canceled this year.

The Kids’ July 4th Bike Parade and Ride returns this year with a new route. Bikers will travel from the Eagle Medical Center to Brush Creek Park along the bike path. For the littlest bikers, there will be a shorted route from the bike path and Capitol intersection to Brush Creek Park. The older group will meet the younger group and ride together to the Brush Creek Park.

Brush Creek Park will host not only the finish line for the bike parade, but also a birds of prey exhibit where you can view these beautiful creatures up close and ask the experts a few questions. There will also be some fun and games, including the World’s Largest Simon Says Contest. Arts and crafts activities will also be available and 4th of July-themed ice pops will be available while they last. For more information, visit eagleoutside.com .