Live music, arts festivals, free outdoor movies, a triathlon and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/9/21

Music Festivals

Bravo! Vail Music Festival has been around for 34 years, Vail Jazz is celebrating 27 seasons and the Vilar Performing Arts Center has been hosting live music for over two decades. The pandemic altered last year’s schedule, but this summer, these music festivals and concert series have returned to pre-pandemic lineups.

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival continues this week with The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Bravo! Vail

Bravo! Vail

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival continues this week with The Philadelphia Orchestra planning three nights of outstanding music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. This weekend’s shows at The Amp start at 6 p.m. and tickets can be found at bravovail.com .

Friday – 6 p.m.: Stutzmann Conducts Shaham

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts while Gil Shaham is on violin.

Dvorak – Selected Slavonic Dances, Op. 46

Bologne – Violin Concerto in G major, Op. 8

Beethoven – Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92

Saturday – 6 p.m.: Mendelssohn “Italian” Symphony

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts while Ricardo Morales plays clarinet

Sinfonia – (for Orbiting Spheres)

Mozart – Concerto for Clarinet in A major, K. 622

Mendelsohnn Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90, “Italian”

Sunday – 6 p.m.: Deneve leads Philadelphia

Stephane Deneve conductors the Philadelphia Orchestra with Jean-Efflam Bavouzet featured on piano.

Ravel – Pavane pour une infante défunte

Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major, Op. 19

Ravel – Le Tombeau de Couperin

Prokofiev – Symphony No. 1, Op. 25, “Classical”

H2 Big Band will perform July 11 as part of the Vail Jazz Festival.

Special to the Daily

Vail Jazz

The Vail Jazz Festival is back for its 27th season with weekly shows on Thursdays and Sundays that lead up to the big Labor Day Weekend event, the Vail Jazz Party, Sept. 2-6.

If you love jazz, all kinds of jazz, like hot jazz, bebop, bossa nova, gypsy jazz, big band sounds and more, check out the first Vail Jazz @ Solaris concert this Sunday. Vail Jazz is happy to have a stage so centrally located in the heart of Vail Village. After the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show, grab a bite to eat or a drink at one of the nearby restaurants and wait for the free Vail Jazz @ Solaris concert to start at 6 p.m. The musical lineup includes regional jazz legends, big band swing, ensembles, Latin beats, student band showcases and more. This week’s musical act is the H2 Big Band out of Denver. For more information and to see who is coming to play, go to vailjazz.org .

As a member of the internationally touring Greensky Bluegrass band, Paul Hoffman has performed at iconic festivals including Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits Festival and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Photo courtesy Vail Valley Foundation/Special to the Daily

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

The Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series is in full swing. A recent addition to the schedule is “An Evening with phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass” set for this Saturday.

Phoffman is the nickname of Paul Hoffman, the songwriter, singer and mandolin player for Greensky Bluegrass, which has had chart-topping hits on Billboard’s Bluegrass charts, and has played huge festivals like Bonaroo, Austin City Limits and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Even if you haven’t been a follower of Greensky Bluegrass, phoffman’s musical style and showmanship are sure to entertain. General admission tickets are $30 for the 7:30 p.m. show at the concert venue in Beaver Creek Village. For more information on this performance or upcoming shows, go to vilarpac.org .

Sculptor Charles Sherman donated a pendant necklace version of one of his "XO" sculptures to a past Art on the Rockies event.

Special to the Daily

Art Events

Art on the Rockies

Art on the Rockies returns this weekend with over 110 fine artists and craftspeople. Colorado Mountain College will host the event with plenty of parking, food and drink vendors and high country hospitality.

Art on the Rockies has been a staple on the Vail Valley art scene for decades. The show draws in artists from all over the country featuring mediums like painting and drawing, sculpture and 3-D, photography, jewelry, ceramics and glass, fiber, metal wood and more.

This year’s featured artist is Randy Galloway, whose passion for travel and the West and his Native American roots drive his creations. According to his bio on the Art on the Rockies website, Galloway says that “the West is in my soul.” Art on the Rockies prides itself in having “active artists” and this venue allows festival-goers a chance to meet the artists and not only speak to them about their craft, but also see them in action.

Check out the show this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. For more information, go to artontherockies.org .

Eagle’s ARTwalk received recognition in the 2021 Governor's Awards for Downtown Excellence.

Special to the Daily

2nd Friday ARTwalk

It’s back! Each month, EagleARTS is pleased to present the 2nd Friday ARTwalk & Food Truck Fiesta. Broadway will be closed to traffic and opened up to plenty of booths featuring artists and businesses offering specials, sales, dine-in & takeout food.

In addition to the restaurants serving food, there will also be a variety of food trucks and many fun additions like mobile crafts studio The Frosted Flamingo, a climbing wall from Eagle Climbing & Fitness and aerial acrobatics performances by P.L.A.Y.

The Vail Valley Art Guild also hosts an event during this time. Stop by the members exhibit at its Eagle Gallery location at 108 Second Street. Here you will find original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography.

Even more art can be found at Mountain Lifestyle Properties, which will be hosting an Art Lounge featuring photographer Sean Boggs. Katch of the Day will be hosting Sass N’Class Crafts, and the EagleARTS@ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery will feature 13 local fine art and ceramic artists and jewelers.

Entry to the event is free and takes place on Friday night between 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit eaglearts.org or search for the “Summer 2nd Friday ARTwalks” event on Facebook.

Free outdoor movies return to Gypsum’s Lundgren Theater Park this Friday with a showing of “Jurassic Park.”Daily file photo



Free Outdoor Movies

Gypsum

The Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum hosts movies on Fridays and will kick off the series with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.” Bring the kids and a blanket for a night of free entertainment while watching the classic flick featuring Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern as they travel to a theme park that houses prehistoric creatures and they must figure out a way to survive. Gates open at 7:30 and the movie starts at 8 p.m. The town of Gypsum has a special screen that allows the movie to be seen before it’s totally dark out. “Jurassic Park” runs a little over two hours in length, so it will be dark when you leave, so plan accordingly and have a headlamp or flashlight with you when you return home. For more information, visit townofgypsum.com .

Avon

The Lakeside Cinema returns to Nottingham Park in Avon this Friday. Movies will begin at about 8:15 p.m. Come out early and enjoy activities in the park, the lake, or event a picnic at one of the many picnic tables around the lake. Bring your own larn chairs and blankets for a comfortable experience while watching a flick. Learn more at discoveravon.org .

Weekly Movie Schedule:

July 9 – “Coco”

July 16 – “Selena”

July 30 – “Book of Life”

August 20 – “Stand and Deliver”

August 27 – “Raya and the Last Dragon”

September 3 – “Onward”

The LG Tri on July 10 will take place at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink and will include swimming, biking and running.

Special to the Daily

LG Tri

The 13th annual LG Tri charity event takes place this weekend. The triathlon starts bright and early on Saturday with a 7 a.m. start. Participants will do a 500-yard swim at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink, a 12-mile road bike ride up Brush Creek Road and a 5k run. There will also be a kids triathlon event with kids doing shorter distances based on age groups.

The LG Tri is held in honor of Laura Genelin, who lost her battle with cancer in July of 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members since 1996.

New this year is the Tour de Eagle on Friday night. Meet at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at 5:30 p.m. for a ride on the Haymaker Trail. Afterwards, enjoy beer, food and live music. To find out more, go to lgtri.com.

The Vail Family Fun Fest offers free family fun in Lionshead Village.

Special to the Daily

Vail Family Fun Fest

Come out to Lionshead Village for a few hours of free family fun at the Vail Family Fun Fest. Visit tents that will house fun games and activities based on STEM themes (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). There will also be contests and group games like the “Water Balloon Toss of Death”, Hula Hoop Extravaganza and Ultimate Simon Says.

Be sure to check out the Science Tent that will feature presentations like Nature’s Educator’s, an educational group fostering respect and awareness of Birds of Prey and other animals found in Colorado. For more information, contact info@bluecreek.com or call 970-328-5855.