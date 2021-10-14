Live music at the Vilar, pumpkin painting, a cookie competition, big trucks and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/15/21

Underground Sound Concert Series

The Taylor Scott Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Courtesy Photo

The Underground Sound Series continues this weekend as The Taylor Scott Band takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

The Denver-based Taylor Scott Band will bring a blend of rock, funk, soul and R & B to the audience on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. If you like the sounds of Otis Taylor, Warren Haynes and Los Lobos, you’ll like this band because Scott has played with all of them.

Hear a sample of their music by listening to the band’s latest album “All We Have.” On the website, taylorscottmusic.com , Scott comments on how happy he is to be back in front of a live audience again.

“It feels better than ever to be out on the road now with new music, and a new perspective. See you out there.” Scott said.

Tickets are $25 for the show and can be purchased online at vilarpac.org or through the box office at 970-845-TIXS. The Underground Sound Pass is still available for $125 and it includes all concerts on the schedule and one drink at each show, so even though two concerts in the series have already happened, the value is still there.

Fall Celebration

Get festive this fall at the Garden Center of Gypsum for some pumpkin painting and other activities.

Courtesy photo

Get your pumpkins this weekend and let the kids enjoy pumpkin painting and face painting at the Garden Center of Gypsum from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Garden Center of Gypsum has created a cozy setting at their location on Cooley Mesa Road. Parents, you can sit by the fire and enjoy the sunset and seasonal refreshments. Attendance is free but there is a small fee to paint pumpkins based on size, between $3.50 and $6.50.

In addition to pumpkin painting in the greenhouse, kids can jump around in the bouncy pirate ship, explore the lighted forest and find their way through the straw bale maze that’s been set up at the garden center. For more information, contact the Garden Center of Gypsum .

Touch a Truck

The town of Vail Public Library and Children’s Garden of Learning is hosting its Touch a Truck event at the Ford Park parking lot on South Frontage Road in Vail between 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Courtesy photo

The free viewing and interactive adventure will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon with an assortment of vehicles for kids to climb in, on and around. Take a peek inside or maybe even sit in the driver’s seat of an ambulance, fire truck and police car to see all the cool technology you don’t find in regular passenger vehicles.

In addition to the first responder vehicles. there will be construction vehicles like a backhoe, street sweeper, town bus, Vail Honeywagon trash trucks, a flatbed and a snowcat.

The event is horn-free from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in case your children are sensitive to noise. Feel free to bring a pair of noise-canceling headphones to Ford Park. From 11 a.m. to 12 noon, is when the sirens will sound off, so be aware of the timing of the event and plan accordingly.

If the little ones (or adults) get hungry, El Bajon the Churros Wagon will be on site.

Bring out the camera for the photo-friendly moments. For more information, contact the Town of Vail Public Library at vaillibrary.com .

Eagle Valley Wild Photography Exhibit

Visit the Eagle Valley Wild photography Exhibit at Walking Mountains in Avon featuring the photography of Todd Winslow Pierce. Works will be on display until Oct. 31.



Walking Mountains is hosting an outdoor photography exhibition by Todd Winslow Pierce that aims to inspire conservation by revealing the beauty and value of land, water and wildlife.

The interesting thing about this photography exhibit is that the works are being shown outdoors. 15 displays running 6-feet by 4 feet are scattered throughout the Walking Mountains campus in Avon. View all sorts of wildlife like a bald eagle near Sweetwater, a black bear on the Colorow Plateau or a mountain lion in Cordillera. Some of the more elusive animals are captured via camera trap image technology.

The beauty of Colorado is also captured in this exhibit with the Eagle River at sunrise during the winter, the juniper and a rainbow along the Colorow Plateau or the ice sculpture formed by the East Vail Falls during the winter.

Todd Winslow Pierce is an award-winning professional landscape and conservation photographer based in Vail. His works have been showcased all over the world, but he has a deep sense of connection, especially to the surroundings close to home. He founded Eagle Valley Wild, a nonprofit that provides free professional photography and services to conservation-related organizations and initiatives in Eagle County.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 31 and is free and open to the public at Walking Mountains Science Center’s Avon Tang Campus. For more information, go to walkingmountains.org and toddwinslowpierce.com .

Beaver Creek Cookie Competition

Does your chocolate chip cookie recipe have what it takes to be one of the five finalists for the Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition?

Courtesy photo

Ladies and gentlemen, start your ovens. The Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition is back after two years and the prize money is worth getting out all the ingredients and perfecting your recipe to submit entries Oct. 18-21.

Here’s how it works: you make the chocolate chip cookie that you think will win the most votes during competition day, which is on Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, Nov. 24. Submit one dozen cookies either in person or via mail to the Beaver Creek Resort Company’s office in Beaver Creek Village and wait to see if you are picked as one of the finalists that will make cookies for the masses on opening day.

The taste team that is picking the top five finalists are looking for the following criteria:

Taste – 50%

Appearance – 20%

Texture – 20%

Creativity in cookie name or packaging – 10%

The prize money is a pretty nice payout for a few hours in the kitchen:

First place – $2,000

Second place – $1,000

Third place – $500

Fourth place – $25

Fifth place – $100

If you win, your cookie recipe will be named the “World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe of Beaver Creek” for the 2021-2022 season.

For a full set of rules and more information, go to beavercreek.com’s event calendar to sign up .