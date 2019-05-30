Bonfire Block Party

During its short yet impressive history, the Bonfire Block Party has brought bands from all over to downtown Eagle for its music and beer festival that kicks off summertime in western Eagle County. This year’s line up is full of bands that have attracted huge crowds at big festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits as well as Grammy Award-winning artists who will take the stage this weekend.

The musical genre is a blend of rock, blues, bluegrass, funk and more. This year the organizers added another main stage on Broadway as well as the Happy Ending late night shows hosted at Bonfire Brewing’s taproom on Friday and Saturday nights.

Friday: Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

4:30-6 p.m.-Amasa Hines (Haymaker Stage)

6-7:30 p.m.-Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears (Boneyard Stage)

7:30-9 p.m.-North Mississippi All Stars (Haymaker Stage)

9-10:30 p.m.-Railroad Earth (Boneyard Stage)

10:30 p.m.-Runaway Grooms (Bonfire Brewing Tap Room)

Saturday: Gates open at 2 p.m.

2:30-4 p.m.- The Lil Smokies (Haymaker Stage)

4-5:30 p.m.-Ripe (Boneyard Stage)

5:30-7 p.m.-J. Roddy Walston & The Business (Haymaker Stage)

7-8:30 p.m.-Twiddle (Boneyard Stage)

9-10:30 p.m.-Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (Boneyard Stage)

10:30 p.m.-Hardscrabble (Bonfire Brewing Tap Room)

Also new this year, VIP tickets for those who want preferred seating and shelter and shade in a designated tent with a dedicated viewing area and bar serving beer, wine and spirits and other perks.

Throughout the festival, enjoy the handcrafted brews from Bonfire Brewing including its Firestarter IPA, Apres-Cot Apricot blonde ale, La Tina Mexican lager and Passion of the Lime blonde ale. Bonfire’s full list of drafts will be available at its taproom. In addition to the restaurants surrounding the stages, plenty of food trucks will be brought in to keep everyone nourished throughout the event.

To round out the weekend the music will continue with the Sunday Sayonara event from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Lil Smokies return to play in the tent on Second Street and Broadway in Eagle. The ticket price is $40 and includes live music and a brunch buffet along with a full cash bar.

Event organizers have several suggestions for lodging such as local hotels, rentals by owner and camping at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. There are also options for getting safe rides during the event. For more information, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

Eagle Outside Festival and Expo

For over a decade, the town of Eagle has celebrated their proximity to over 100-plus miles of trails with the Eagle Outside Festival and Expo, a three-day event full of product demos, bike races and even a beer (or milk) run.

With more than 20 brands of bikes on hand throughout the weekend, take a few out for a spin and enjoy the new technology and try some new trails. From mountain to enduro, gravel to road bikes and even electric bikes, there is something for everyone. Demo access for the entire weekend is $15 and 100% of that goes back to the trails. Demos are available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Besides trying the new technology, you can work on your skills. The pros at Rippin Chix will offer skills and singletrack clinics and The Cycle Effect will host group rides for beginner and intermediate riders.

Competitions include the FunDuro race, an enduro race for all levels, Hotlap segments and the famous Beer Mile and Milk and Cookies Run, which will include drinking beer from 7 Hermits for the adults and milk (chocolate or regular) and cookies for those 18 and under during the races on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a Strider race for the smallest riders at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This event is the same weekend as the Bonfire Block Party, so your days and nights will be filled with activities down in Eagle this weekend. For a complete schedule visit http://www.eagleoutside.com.

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week continues through June 2 so if you haven’t made it out to your favorite dining spot or someplace new, you still have time. Since I wrote about this last week, more restaurants have added specials to the list, so check back for any updates on dining and lodging to see what’s been added during the event.

Restaurants offering entrees for $20.19 include La Bottega, Annapurna, Golden Eagle Inn, Revolution, Up the Creek, Bol and The George.

Restaurants offering specific dishes for $20.19 include Mirabelle, who will serve its Parmesan risotto with asparagus tips and garlic shrimp. Grouse Mountain Grill will serve up its pretzel crusted pork chop, a classic on the menu for years, for $20.19.

Tavern on the Square is offering a four-course tasting menu with a choice of three entrees for $20.19. Buffalo’s at Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch will offer a choice of its mountain double patty burger, cast iron nachos or crispy chicken sandwich for $20.19.

Don’t forget, there are spa and restaurant deals happening during this promotion as well in case you want to make a stay-cation of it or encourage friends from out of town to make the trip during this affordable time of year. For the most current list of deals, please visit http://www.diningataltitude.com.

Skiing and Snowboarding in June

It’s hard to believe we are still talking about skiing and snowboarding (with legitimate snow conditions) in June. But, if you can’t beat Old Man Winter, you may as well join him and embrace this option.

This week Aspen and Arapahoe Basin announced they were extending their seasons due to the snow conditions. Aspen, which re-opened last weekend for the Memorial Day holiday will stay open this Saturday and Sunday. A-Basin announced on Wednesday that it will stay open weekends only (Fridays-Sundays) through June 23.

Breckenridge was supposed to close on Memorial Day, but announced earlier in May it would stay open weekends only (Saturdays and Sundays) through June 2 and then extended it to June 9.

At this rate, who knows when the 2018-19 ski season will end. A-basin has been known to stay open until the Fourth of July if conditions permit. Elsewhere in the country, Mammoth Mountain in California announced it will stay open for daily skiing and snowboarding until August. Mammoth Mountain received 29 inches of snow during the month of May, to make a total of 715 inches at the summit this season.

Check the websites to see if your current passes work at the various ski resorts. If not, take advantage of lift tickets that are pretty affordable this time of year and count a day or two in June if you are keeping track of your days on the hill this season.

EagleVail Swimming Pool is open

You could ski, swim, golf and even add a bike ride in to fit all these activities in one day if you wanted to right now. The EagleVail Swimming Pool opened last week and although it hasn’t felt much like pool weather lately, the forecast looks nice and it’s always good to take advantage of the early bird rates on pool passes being offered right now.

During the month of May, buy any of the following passes at a 10% discount: Family Pass, Individual Pass, Couples Pass, Seniors Passes and 10-Punch Passes. This offer is valid for both EagleVail residents and nonresidents and expires May 31.

The EagleVail Swimming Pool offers a variety of lessons for kids and master swim classes for adults. They also host designated times for swimming laps. In addition to working on your swimming strokes, the EagleVail Swimming Pool offers family swim nights on Sundays, twilight swims nights, water aerobics, open kayak nights and yoga at the pool.

Grills are available for cookouts and you can rent the shelter for birthday parties or other events. It’s also adjacent to one of EagleVail’s many parks, so parents can keep a watchful eye on their children in the pool or on the playground equipment while relaxing in the shade or sun.

It may not feel like pool weather, but they do have the 25-meter lap pool heated to 82 degrees and a beach entry recreation pool heated to 90 degrees. For more information, go to http://www.eaglevail.org.