Live music, Nordic sports, dinosaurs, to go meals for a cause and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/15/21

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is offering in-person and video options for those wanting to see live music and support artists. (Vilar Performing Arts Center

Special to the Daily)

The Residency at the Vilar

During the pandemic, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek created The Residency, a new program that is bringing in big acts from around the world for a longer period of time for collaborations and rehearsals. The culmination of that work will be presented on stage over multiple nights and will provide a true treat for the audience.

A select number of premium tickets will be sold to the intimate performances and for those who are not ready for the in-person experience, the Vilar will offer other ways to enjoy these via live video offerings. Check vilarpac.org for ticket details. The Friday night in-person show is sold out, but on Saturday there will be two in-person shows at 4:30 and 8 p.m. and the 8 p.m. show will be shown for free via fans.LIVE. This week’s residency features the following artists:

Robert Randolph – leader of the Family Band, Randolph is a renowned pedal steel guitarist, vocalist and songwriter whose techniques have been admired and studied by Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Derek Trucks. Randolph has played in the Vail Valley before and is a fan favorite.

G. Love – You remember G. Love and the Special Sauce? G. Love, or Garrett Dutton, is known for his alternative hip hop but he’s also known for his blues sound.

Michael Kang – Kang is a multi-instrumentalist for the jam band The String Cheese Incident and primarily plays the mandolin.

The special guests were just announced:

Garrett Sayers – of The Motet

Nigel Hall – of Lettuce and The Warren Haynes Band

Nikki Glaspie – of The Nth Power (and Beyonce’s former drummer)

Word has it that the rehearsals have been pure dynamite and you won’t want to miss the show. Here’s a look at the remainder of the Residency concert schedule:

Leftover Salmon – Jan. 21-23, 7 p.m.

Keller Williams – Jan. 28-30, 7 p.m. Some shows will feature the Keller Williams duo and special guest Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon, and the Keller Williams Trio featuring special guests Garrett Sayers of Motet and Jeremy Salken of Big Gigantic

Oteil Burbridge Trio and special guests – Feb. 4-6, 7 p.m.

A group enjoys a snowshoe tour pre-pandemic with the Vail Mountain Nordic guides who provide lessons and tours for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, telemarking and more. (Vail Mountain

Special to the Daily)

Nordic activities at Vail Mountain

If you’re here for a week or are just looking for another way to enjoy the outdoors (and burn some calories in case fitness goals are a part of your New Year’s resolutions) try some of the Nordic activities offered by Vail Mountain. Stop by the Vail Nordic Desk at Golden Peak and learn more about snowshoe, cross-country and backcountry ski tours and lessons. Vail Nordic School operates under a special use permit with the White River National Forest.

Due to COVID protocols, Vail Mountain will only be offering private lessons and tours with a max group size of three people. If your group is bigger than three and you have your own vehicle to follow the guide to the trailhead, the group can be up to six people. If you do not have your own vehicle, you will need to book a second private group. Half-day and full-day lessons and tours are available for all disciplines.

Mixing things up by adding Nordic activities to your trip or weekend routine is a great way to experience the best of winter. For more information visit vail.com call the Vail Nordic Desk at Golden Peak between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. at 970-754-3210 or to book your Nordic Private call our office at 970-754-4390.

Demo new skis, boots and poles on the groomed trails this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vail Nordic Center at the Vail Golf Club. (Vail Nordic Center’s Facebook page

Special to the Daily).

Vail Nordic Center Demo Day

In addition to the Nordic offerings at Vail Mountain, the Vail Nordic Center is a great place to go for classic cross-country and skate skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking and more. Enjoy getting out on 17 kilometers of daily-groomed skate and classic track or snowshoe on 10 kilometers of scenic trails. There are also 13 kilometers of fat bike trails. Rentals are available and any other needs can be taken care of at the full-service retail shop.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can demo new skis, boots and poles on the groomed trails. The demo equipment is free to try, although trail use fees still apply.

This Demo Day will feature Rossignol, Salomon and Fischer and Swix. 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits will also be on-site with free samples of their fine liquors for guests 21 and older. Go to vailrec.com for more information about the Vail Nordic Center and this Saturday’s Demo Day.

On Saturdays enjoy Family Aprés Ski between 3 and 8:30 p.m. on the Plaza level of Beaver Creek Village. (Beaver Creek Resort

Special to the Daily)

Live Entertainment in Beaver Creek and Vail

After you end your day on the slopes, head to the Plaza at Beaver Creek for more family fun. Beaver Creek offers Saturday Family Aprés Ski each week between 3 and 8:30 p.m. Activities include ice skating, live music and watch for fun activities like the silent disco or disco skate nights on the ice rink. Billy Doran from Fossil Posse Adventures will be on hand to wow the kids with local dinosaur finds, education and stories. Here’s this Saturday’s line upon the Plaza near the ice rink:

3 to 5 p.m. – Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

3 to 5 p.m. – Family-friendly DJ

5 to 8 p.m. – Silent Disco

Beaver Creek has a new Common Consumption Area that allows those 21 and older to purchase and walk around with alcoholic beverages sold at area restaurants and shops. Grab a drink and stroll around or sit at one of the overstuffed couches or new bars with fire pits adjacent to them.

Check out the live music and strolling entertainers in Vail and Lionshead from 1 to 4 p.m. (sometimes a little later) this weekend. Local and regional musicians fill the streets with your favorite tunes. There are also some fun characters roaming around, too. for more information on happenings in Vail, check out discovervail.com/events Here’s the schedule for this weekend:

Friday

Music:

Nick Steingart and Bob Masters

Helmut Fricker

Roaming entertainers:

Polar Bear and Penguin

Saturday

Music:

Nick Steingart and Bob Masters

Helmut Fricker

Roaming entertainers:

Snow Queen and Stilt Snowflake Princess

Sunday

Musicians:

Rob Eaton, Jr. and Mike Wheeler

Evolution Duo

Roaming entertainers:

Giant snowman and Penguin

An order of blue corn shrimp enchiladas and cheese enchiladas are accompanied by warm tortilla chips, salsa, queso and guacamole from Fiesta’s Cafe and Cantina in Edwards. Tricia Swenson

tswenson@vaildaily.com)

Save Our Restaurants

Wondering what’s for dinner this weekend? Don’t forget that the Save Our Restaurants campaign is well underway. Save Our Restaurants is grass roots effort to encourage people to order takeout, dine in, or buy gift cards from local restaurants in order to help them survive during COVID-19 restrictions.

Edwards residents Bev Freedman and Melinda Gladitsch came up with the idea of appealing to the locals to order take out once a week and post it on social media: Instagram: save_our_restaurants. Facebook : saveourrestaruantsvailvalley. Visitors to the Vail Valley can also order take out, especially with restaurants being at 25% capacity during COVID-19 restrictions.

“All of the locals and repeat visitors can do so much to help and most restaurants are happy to help with curbside delivery if you need that,” Freedman said.

The restaurants have been excited about this new campaign as well.

“At Boneyard in Eagle, we have been open, safe and healthy throughout the past summer and now into the winter season. We are totally on board with the effort that Bev and Melinda have put together and encourage everyone to support all local restaurants, not just ours! Please do what you can to keep our community strong and we thank everyone who has kept us going,” said Yuri Kostick, operating partner at Boneyard.

The goal of Save Our Restaurants is simple: order out at least once per week if you have the means and share your experience on social media to spread the word.

“This is a time when most of us feel so powerless and we know our business are suffering,” Freedman said. “Ordering out is one small thing each of us can do to help each week. Small acts add up.”