Primal Fest

Creativity and collaboration come together this weekend to create Primal Fest, a free, all-day music festival happening in downtown Eagle. To help allow more people to enjoy live music, The Boneyard and 7 Hermits Brewing Company are teaming up to host bands on two stages for an outdoor show that can be heard from both restaurants.

With the Boneyard and 7 Hermits Brewing Company being across the street from each other, multiple bands can play by alternating stages. While one band plays, the other band sets up, and the crowd gets to benefit by having continuous music.

2 p.m. – Jen Mack – 7 Hermits stage

3 p.m. – Who’s Drivin’ Now? – Boneyard stage

4 p.m. – Jake Wolf and the Wolfpack – 7 Hermits stage

5:30 p.m. – The Pinheads – Boneyard stage

7 p.m. – El Paso Lasso – 7 Hermits stage

8:30 p.m. – Primal J and the Neanderthals – Boneyard stage

Enjoy the music all day or stop in for a late lunch, drink, dinner or a snack after hiking or biking in the area. Please respect the six-foot space between parties and wear your masks when entering the establishments.

“It’s just awesome to play, especially that area. The sunset is behind you. It’s beautiful, it’s just amazing. We’re really grateful that we get to play, and that people are enjoying it,” said Dan Renner in an article with the Vail Daily’s Casey Russell earlier this week. Renner is one of the five bandmates in Primal J and also a band member in the Pinheads. For more information, search for Primal Fest on Facebook.

Camp Hale Half Marathon

If you’ve been to Camp Hale, you know that its beauty is breathtaking. It will be more than the beauty that takes your breath away during the 5th annual Camp Hale Half Marathon and 5k race this Saturday. The good news is that there is minimal elevation gain – the race starts at 9,200 feet above sea level and tops out at 9,500 feet above sea level.

The half marathon course takes runners out on well-maintained gravel roads, the Continental Divide Trail and the Colorado Trail. The 5k race will be an out-and-back route utilizing the gravel roads.

If you need some inspiration along the route, just know that this is the same terrain that the troops of the 10th Mountain Division used for training prior to World War II.

Like all of the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series races this year, there will be all sorts of safety protocols in place to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Pre-race bib pickup is available on August 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Ford Park Tennis Center and onsite at the race starting at 7 a.m. The races begin at 8 a.m. with a series of waves to comply with social distancing. There will be no day-of registration for this race and participation is limited to 175 runners. For more information, to register and learn about safety protocols, visit vailrec.com.

Movies at Riverwalk Theater

It’s been a weird summer, made even weirder by not having first-run movie releases out until the season is almost over. But, fear not, the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards has some first-run flicks playing this weekend.

The Riverwalk is playing “Unhinged,” the action thriller starring Russell Crowe and “The New Mutants” the action, sci-fi horror flick about five young mutants being held against their will. If you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted, never fear, Bill and Ted are here.

"Bill & Ted's Face the Music" is the third installment of the story of these two "Wyld Stallyns" and time travel. Find out how they plan to save the world with the help of their daughters in this new movie whose release date was delayed due to COVID-19.

It’s hard to believe that “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” came out in 1989 and the sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” hit theaters in 1991. Since then, Keanu Reeves (Ted) has become an action movie star in such blockbusters as “The Matrix” and “John Wick” and Alex Winter (Bill) has been busy directing.

Let yourself get lost for an hour and 28 minutes in a time where we all need a little break. And remember the wise words of Bill and Ted: “Be excellent to each other.”

On Friday night only, the Riverwalk Theater will feature “Stop Making Sense,” which Grant Smith, owner of the Riverwalk Theater, calls “one of the greatest live filmed concerts of all time.” It was filmed during four shows at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles in 1984. It starts out with Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne singing “Psycho Killer” solo and other band members join him throughout the performance. With the lack of big concerts this year, this may be just the ticket to quench that thirst for live music in an arena setting.

Show times, tickets and more information about the expanded concession stand selections as well as barbecue from Smokin’ J BBQ can be found at riverwalktheater.com.

Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster

Even though Epic Discovery at the top of Eagle Bahn Gondola on Vail Mountain isn’t offering its full list of activities this season, you can still hop on the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster and see the sights and catch some thrills along the way. The Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster is perched above 10,000 feet and takes you through the woods at the top of Eagle’s Nest while also granting you views of the Gore Range and the valley below.

To get to the top, you can either hike up or ride the Eagle Bahn Gondola out of Lionshead Village. The Berry Picker Trail is a popular trail rated as moderate and covers a distance of 3.2 miles. Please note, in my opinion, Berry Picker is steep near the base of Lionshead, which can sometimes discourage people from continuing on. Just stop for a bit, take some deep breaths and forge on. The views and sense of accomplishment are worth it when you make it to the top.

You can always ride the Eagle Bahn Gondola up to the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, too. The Eagle Bahn Gondola operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Purchase a scenic gondola ticket at the base of Lionshead at the ticket office and for each paying adult, kids 12 and under ride free. If you are an Epic Passholder for the 2020/2021 season, you can use your pass to access the gondola. Don’t forget to purchase your Epic Discovery Activity Ticket to ride the coaster at the base of Lionshead before you head up.

Once you get to the top, it’s a short walk to the west to the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster. A few things to note:

Height – must be 38-54 inches tall to ride along and 54-84 inches tall to be a driver

Weight – 330 pounds combined weight of rider and driver

Age – 3 years old and over for riders and 16 and older for drivers

Other requirements – Enclosed footwear and no loose or personal items

After a few instructions and safety talk, you’re ready to head 3,400 feet down the mountain. You control how fast you go by controlling the breaks and the coaster will be brought back up on its own power, so after a thrilling ride down you can sit back and enjoy the views on the way back up to the top where you started.

For more information about the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster and to get tickets, visit vail.com.

Outdoor Yoga

Take your yoga workout outdoors this summer with a yoga class on the lawn of Solaris in Vail Village or the Little Beach Park in Minturn. Both classes are offered on Saturday mornings.

From 9 to 10 a.m. stretch out in the centrally-located Solaris Plaza and place your mat (six feet apart from others) and get ready to be led by the instructors from Vail Athletic Club in the Vail Haus. This is a free offering presented by Gravity Haus. Please arrive 15 minutes early to get set up and bring your own yoga mat and any other props, sunscreen and water. Parking is free in the Vail Village parking structure. For more information, go to eventbrite.com and search “outdoor yoga at 8,150’ in Vail.”

Yoga in the Park in Minturn is held at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Bring your own mat, props and some water and enjoy the views while placing your mat six feet away from your fellow yogis. This class is for all levels and is donation-based (suggested donation is $10). The money raised goes toward the Minturn Community Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that helps out the people and the culture of the town of Minturn. For more information, visit minturncommunityfund.org.