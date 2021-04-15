Live music, scavenger hunt and more to do over Vail’s closing weekend: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/16/21

Vail Closing Day

Vail Mountain closes for its 58th season on Sunday. Vail Resorts extended the season and several of its resorts after more snow fell in February and March.

Tricia Swenson / tswenson@vaildaily.com

After not hosting a Closing Day last year due to COVID-19, Vail Mountain will wrap up its 58th season on Sunday. More snowfall in February and March allowed Vail Resorts to extended the season at many of its resorts by a week. Vail’s original closing date was April 11. Beaver Creek was originally set to close on April 4, but closed this past Sunday.

Some areas of Vail Mountain have already closed for the season, but there is still plenty of terrain to enjoy. As of press time, 59% of the mountain was open, with 12 lifts servicing 162 of 271 trails. View current terrain and lift status online at vail.com . Note that skiing or riding in closed areas may result in loss of pass privileges, even for next season.

If you head up, be prepared to see plenty of costumes. It’s not uncommon to see costumes any day of the season on the slopes, but skiers and riders tend to dress up a bit more on closing weekend. And, there’s no theme, anything goes. Tutus, full chicken man outfits, super heroes, unicorns, just turn your Halloween costume into a Closing Day costume.

Spring skiing can be a blast. There’s nothing like hitting some soft, slushy moguls or a long run of corn snow, effortlessly turning on the last days of the season. But, be aware of the freeze-thaw cycle that goes on during this time of year. The temperature can swing dramatically from sun up to sun down and that can affect the snow conditions on the slopes throughout the day.

The key to spring snow is timing, temperature, amount of sunlight or clouds during the day and slope exposure. Give yourself permission to hit the snooze button or have that extra cup of coffee in the morning. You’ll want to let the slopes soften a bit before heading out.

The common phrase locals know is “follow the sun,” where you ride on eastern-facing slopes first. Snow conditions can go from very firm to perfect “corn snow” to “mashed potato” snow in just a few hours. When the east aspects become too slushy, move over to the western-facing slopes that haven’t been in the sun as long.

Treating your skis and snowboard to a coat of wax for warmer temperatures can do wonders. Drop your gear off at any local shop and they will have them waxed for you by the start of the next day.

If the slush gets to be too much for your legs to push around by the end of the day, take a break, don’t get too fatigued and always remember you can download Gondola One (No. 1) or the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19). Play it safe, summer is just around the corner, so pay attention to your fatigue level so you can exit the winter season healthy and be ready to jump into summer sports like hiking, biking, golfing, fly-fishing and more.

Don’t forget to get a reservation for your ski or snowboard day at Vail Mountain and reservations for on-mountain dining, too. And, don’t forget to say thank you. It took a lot of effort to get the resorts open and to stay open, so thank the lifties, ticket scanners, ski patrol, food service, snow cat drivers and how about the person in line who’s had to ask people to wear their mask properly all season long. It’s been a team effort to keep this season going. But, COVID-19 or not, there’s still nothing like making turns or viewing the Gore Range off in the distance on a bluebird day.

Live music

The Evolution Trio are just one of the many musical acts you’ll find this weekend on the streets of Lionshead and Vail villages.

Tegan Wiens / Special to the Daily

Celebrate Closing Weekend with live music on the streets of Vail. All season long, musicians have been set up every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout Lionshead and Vail Villages to provide a tune or two to passers-by during these COVID-19 times. The music runs from about 1 to 4 p.m. Here’s the lineup for the weekend:

Friday

Vail Village:

Nick Steingart Trio

San & Erin

Lionshead:

Evolution Trio

Jeremy Wendelin Trio

Saturday

Vail Village:

Jeremy Wendelin Trio

Sam & Erin

BBQ Mike Trio

Lionshead:

Nick Steingart trio

Tim & Christine

Twang Box

Sunday

Vail Village:

Evolution Trio

Tim & Christine

Twang Box

Lionshead:

All Strings Considered Trio

Sam & Erin

BBQ Mike Trio

Vail Scavenger Hunt

Participants pose for a selfie as part of the Vail Scavenger Hunt. The Vail Scavenger Hunt is a free offering that teaches history and trivia of the area.

Vail Scavenger Hunt / Special to the Daily

You have one more weekend to try participating in the Vail Scavenger hunt. The town of Vail and the Colorado Snowsports Museum have teamed up to bring a scavenger hunt that is based on Vail’s history. All you need is your phone to download the app. Working alone or as a team, players will learn unique facts about Vail’s history as you visit various points of interest from Golden Peak, Vail Village and Lionshead. For those who complete the hunt, a free prize awaits you from the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

Each clue on the hunt is worth various point values. From trivia and photo challenges to QR check-ins, participants can rack up points and climb the leaderboard. For those who complete the hunt, a free prize awaits you from the Colorado Snowsports Museum. The participant with the most points at the end of the season will win $500 to use at Vail restaurant and retail locations.

To participate, download the free Eventzee app for Apple or Android from your mobile device. Then create a login and enter the code: VailHunt. For more information, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org .

Colorado Snowsports Museum sale

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is hosting its progressive sale. Get 30% off items this week.

Colorado Snowsports Museum / Special to the Daily

Speaking of the Colorado Snowsports Museum, don’t miss week 2 of its progressive sale in the gift shop. The Colorado Snowsports Museum is not only a wonderful place to learn about the history of snowsports in Colorado, but you can find some great treasures and trinkets in the gift shop. Everything from vintage ski posters to books for children and adults, souvenirs, housewares, T-shirts and ball caps, toys and tree ornaments. If you need a birthday, anniversary, wedding or hostess gift, consider shopping at the museum. You’ll feel good about shopping local, supporting the nonprofit museum and you’ll get something unique.

The sale started last week and offered 20% off. This week, the markdowns have dropped to 30% off. From April 18 through April 24 the price will drop to 40%, but keep in mind, the longer you wait, the chances are things may be picked over, so stop by soon for the best selection of goods.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is located on the top level of the Vail Village parking structure and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Vail Mountain’s Closing Day. After that, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 25. The museum will be closed from April 26 to May 13. (So get your Mother’s Day gift in advance). For more information, go to snowsportsmuseum.org .

Cocktails and Clay

Cocktails and Clay takes place Saturday at the Alpine Arts Center in The Riverwalk in Edwards.

Alpine Arts Center / Special to the Daily

Wind down the season by doing a date night, girls’ night or just a solo excursion to Alpine Arts Center for Cocktails and Clay on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Alpine Arts Center provides all the materials and step-by-step instruction and this week’s project will be ceramic aspen mugs.

The class is $49 per person and wine and beer is available for $6 per glass. All alcoholic beverages must be purchased through Alpine Arts Center’s bar and non-alcoholic options and snacks are available, too. Advanced registration is required so the team at Alpine Arts Center can plan for the group.

Participants can also attend Saturday’s Cocktails and Clay virtually through Zoom. Select that option when you are registering. The virtual class excludes materials but Alpine Arts Center does have class kits available for purchase . For more information, go to alpineartscenter.org .