Live music, snowshoe tours and scavenger hunts: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/1/21

A team participating in the Vail Family Scavenger Hunt takes a photo in front of the 10th Mountain Division Soldier statute in Vail Village. Participants are asked to go find clues and take pictures of them in order to earn points. (Katie Tille

Special to the Daily)

Vail Family Scavenger Hunt

There’s a new, fun, educational and socially distanced activity for families to participate in this winter. The Vail Family Scavenger Hunt is a free and interactive challenge that you can do until Vail Mountain closes on April 11.

The town of Vail and the Colorado Snowsports Museum have teamed up to bring a scavenger hunt that is based on Vail’s history. All you need is your phone to download the app. Working alone or as a team, players will learn unique facts about Vail’s history while visiting various points of interest from Golden Peak, Vail Village and Lionshead.

Each clue on the hunt is worth various point values. From trivia and photo challenges to QR check-ins, participants can rack up points and climb the leaderboard. For those who complete the hunt, a free prize awaits you from the Colorado Snowsports Museum. The participant with the most points at the end of the season will win $500 to use at Vail restaurant and retail locations.

Download the free Eventzee app for Apple or Android from your mobile device. Then create a login and enter the code: VailHunt. For more information, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/scavenger-hunt.

The Magic of Lights Vail has been dazzling visitors with its 500,000 lights around Ford Park and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. (John-Ryan Lockman

Special to the Daily)

Magic of Lights Vail

The Magic of Lights Vail is a new attraction that was created as a way for people to enjoy the magic of winter with the help of 500,000 lights placed throughout the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and Ford Park. It also fits the criteria during a pandemic by being an event that can be done outside while social distancing. The result has delighted guests of all ages and it is something not to be missed this winter.

Magic of Lights Vail is a ticketed event with specific time slots so there’s a specific number of people allowed into the area at one time. Reserve your tickets between 4 and 9 p.m. and this display is open nightly from now until Jan. 24.

Once you have your ticket, either print it out or make sure your phone battery has enough juice to allow the code to be scanned by Magic of Lights Vail personnel who will be at the entrance. Hot drinks for kids and adults (including spiked cocoa and cider) and light, pre-packaged snacks can be purchased as you walk in. Visit magicoflightsvail.com for more information. Pricing is as follows:

Off Peak Pricing: Sunday-Thursday*

Adult: $15

Child: $5 [ages 3- 12 years old]

Peak Pricing: Friday & Saturday*

Adult: $20

Child: $10 [ages 3- 12 years old]

*Holidays periods subject to Peak Pricing

Vail Winterfest is a wonderful way to enjoy the sights of winter in a safe, socially distanced outdoor environment. (Dominique Taylor

Special to the Daily)

Vail Winterfest

Another outdoor event you won’t want to miss is the 14th annual Vail Winterfest. This is a free event that runs from now until the snow melts the exhibits. Enjoy the beauty and artwork displayed in illuminated ice sculptures along the Gore Creek Promenade and over 100 lanterns displayed along the International Bridge.

Vail Winterfest is free and can be viewed at anytime, but it’s most dazzling at night when you can see the lights change colors in the ice sculptures. The ice sculptures will be illuminated until 10 p.m.

This picturesque setting allows for a safe, socially distanced art experience. Have the camera ready for some awesome photo opportunities. For more information about Winterfest and the lanterns, visit artinvail.com.

Live music and roaming entertainment

The Red Lion in Vail Village is a popular spot for après and is one spot for live music around Vail.

Casey Russell

There are a few places that are hosting live music throughout the Vail Valley this winter. The town of Vail is offering roaming musicians and street entertainment all season long. Listen for the live music between 1 and 4 p.m. throughout Vail and Lionshead villages. Last week, Bavarian entertainer and local Vail legend Helmut Fricker greeted skiers and riders as they came off the slopes at the base of Lionshead. Fricker was dressed in his signature lederhosen and played the accordion and alpenhorn. This weekend’s line up includes:

Friday

Roaming musicians: Helmut Fricker; Nick Steingart and Bob Masters

Entertainment characters: Polar Bear; Spaceman Buzz

Saturday:

Roaming musicians: Helmut Fricker; Nick Steingart and Bob Masters

Entertainment characters: Snow Queen; Polar Bear

Sunday:

Roaming musicians: Dave Anderson and BBQ Mike; The Evolution Duo

Entertainment characters: Penguin; Snow Queen

Bridge Street is the place to go for live music. Dave Anderson will be playing at The Red Lion, Jonny Mogambo and Brian Spotts at Pepi’s and Scott Munns, a valley favorite, returns for the holidays to play at Bridge Street Bar this weekend. Also on Bridge Street, Russell’s is hosting live music from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays with Rob Eaton, Jr and Mike Wheeler.

The King’s Club Lounge in the Sonnenalp Hotel is always a great place to meet friends and enjoy live music. Robert Woodbury plays après ski from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Kevin Danzig, John Dunn and Chuck Grossman play the later set from 7 to 10 p.m. throughout the month. Legend Phil Long plays most Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Vail Chophouse from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested.

Tony Gulizia will be tickling the ivories at Grouse Mountain Grill from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Look for valley favorites Matt Garth at Drunken Goat and the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek and Dave Perron at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch and the Drunken Goat. Turntable Review, Tony Gulizia and other acts will be playing at the Lookout Lobby Bar at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon this winter.

This is just a partial listing of the live music that is available. With the pandemic, things have been less predictable than in years past. If you’re a musician, restaurant or hotel and would like to be included in the Vail Daily Events Calendar, visit vaildaily.com and go to the Entertainment tab and click on Events Calendar to add your dates and locations to our website.

Walking Mountains is offering snowshoe tours and guided walks this winter. (Walking Mountains

Special to the Daily)

Walking Mountains tours

Take a break from the skis and snowboards and slow down a bit with snowshoes.

Walking Mountains is once again offering its free snowshoe tours this winter. Choose from guided walks going out of Walking Mountains’ campus in Avon or from the Nature Discovery Center at the top of the Eagle Bahn gondola (No. 19) out of Lionshead Village.

The snow provides clues as to what the wildlife has been doing. Tracks can be seen for days, allowing your guide to point out certain critters and their behaviors based on their footprints (or, paw or hoof prints) in the snow. Which birds stay here instead of migrating south for the winter? What does a fox eat? Where do the moose live? What kind of tree is that? All those questions and more can be answered on the tours.

The tours themselves are free and snowshoes are provided, but keep in mind if you are doing a tour out of the Nature Discovery Center on Vail Mountain, you will need a valid ski pass or Vail Scenic Ride Ticket in order to ride the gondola. Each tour is limited to 10 participants per COVID-19 restrictions and reservations are required. Go to walkingmountains.org to register.

Fridays

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Guided snowshoe tour – Vail Mountain

2-3 p.m. – Free Nature Walk – Avon Campus

2-3 p.m. – Guided snowshoe tour – Vail Mountain

Saturdays

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Guided snowshoe tour – Vail Mountain

2-3 p.m. – Free Nature Walk – Avon Campus

2-3 p.m. – Guided snowshoe tour – Vail Mountain

Tips for the guided snowshoe tours on Vail Mountain: