Eagle County's 5 Commitments to Containment: 1. I will maintain 6 feet of social distance 2. I will wash my hands often 3. I will cover my face in public when I can't social distance 4. I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms 5. I will stay home when I'm sick

Editor’s note: For a list of more live music and other events happening around the valley, visit http://www.vaildaily.com/calendar.

Tuesday, July 14

Live music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail: Andrew McConathy & the Drunken Hearts will perform at The Amp in Vail with special guest Matthew Rieger from The Lil Smokies. While this event is sold out, email the Box Office to be added to the waitlist, and visit http://www.grfavail.com to see a list of upcoming shows at The Amp.

Wednesday, July 15

Avon Live concert: The town of Avon’s free community concerts at Nottingham Park continue with Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue taking the stage at 6 p.m. The band presents faithful renderings of Grateful Dead material.

“The physical distancing requirements will continue to be in place and honestly, our community has been so respectful of each other,” said Danita Dempsey, CASE manager for the town of Avon. “We are privileged to be able to continue AvonLIVE! this week and offer a gentle reminder to abide by our Codes of Conduct which include the 5 Commitments of Containment.”

Visit Avon.org for more information.

Thursday, July 16

Tierro Band with Bridget Law take Vilar Performing Arts Center stage at Beaver Creek: The Vilar Center’s Ghost Light Sessions take place Thursdays and feature local and regional musicians. This Thursday, Tierro Lee will be joined by his band as well as Bridget Law, a member of Elephant Revival and master of the fiddle.

The Vilar Center’s Ghost Light Sessions welcome a limited audience, but each performance is live streamed with a virtual tip jar available. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are limited.

“What pairs best with live, local music? Delicious local food!” the Vilar Center website says. “For this event, we hope that you’ll consider supporting one of our many incredible local restaurants.”

Saturday, July 18

Bonfire Block Party presents The Funky Times All-Star Band at the Eagle County Fairgrounds: In 2019, Vail Daily readers once again voted the Bonfire Block Party as the Best Local Summer Festival. Despite the 2020 event being canceled due to COVID-19, organizers are still presenting live music events this summer. On Friday and Saturday, July 17-18, the Funky Times All-Star Band will entertain with back-to-back performances. The band is a talented group of musicians led by previous Block Party headliner Robert Randolph, and local bands will open each night’s performances, including The Runaway Grooms. Tickets are available online, with only 500 available for each evening. Ticket holders will then be separated into groups of 125 people, with social distancing inside those groups. Masks are required to enter the venue and when not in designated seating areas. Sanitation stations will be set up, as well as two food trucks and multiple bars.

“We’ve worked for months to pull something involving live outdoor music together, and we’re excited to set a strong example with a professional event that we hope shows that live music can return safely,” Bonfire Brewing co-owner Amanda Jessen said in an announcement on the event website. “We all feel the need for something like this, and while it’s not the traditional Block Party with 5,000 people in the streets of Eagle, it’s a start, and it gets some of the struggling folks in this industry back to work.”

Visit bonfireblockparty.com for more information and tickets, which cost $55.

Sunday, July 19

SunsetLive! with The Fabulous Femmes at Nottingham Park in Avon: Singing favorite songs from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, with a little dash of country, The Faboulous Femmes will be singing from the back deck of the amphitheater in Nottingham Park in Avon. Attendees can hear from the beach, the lake and other areas surrounding Nottingham Lake.