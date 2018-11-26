Load seasonal events into the Everything Vail Valley calendar

With ski season nearly here, there's no time like the present to get the word out about winter events happening throughout the Vail Valley.

"Visitors are planning their trips right now," said Ted O'Reilly, Everything Vail Valley's sales and marketing manager. "Whether they're searching for things to do before they're in market, or while they're here, it's important for Vail Valley business owners to enter their events into the calendar before the holidays."

For businesses looking to advertise events, the Everything Vail Valley calendar is a good option. It not only feeds the Vail Daily's digital and print calendar, but it also populates event calendars on a variety of local business websites like Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate sites, Mountain Resort Concierge, Vail Valley Jet Center, The Lion, Ramshorn Lodge, East West Destination Hospitality, The Bunkhouse and more.

"We aim to have the most up-to-date and complete calendar in the valley," said Caitlin Row, an Everything Vail Valley content manager. "It's easy to use, and we're real-live people who can assist when questions pop up."

Most importantly, it's free to list many types of events in the calendar.

"We want to list live music, fundraisers, trivia nights, special beer- and wine-pairing dinners, community events, workshops, holiday events and much more," Row said. "If you have a question about whether your event counts as a free listing, please reach out."

How does the calendar work?

The Vail Daily's calendar is managed by Everything Vail Valley, a local digital destination guide and marketing firm owned by Swift, Vail Daily's parent company. It offers a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for visitors planning their trips to the mountains. Listings span eating, shopping, lodging and to-do options, and can be used for pre-planning while visitors are in market. The Everything Vail Valley platform also offers an extensive event calendar spanning daytime, nightlife and community happenings.

If you're not set up to load events into the Everything Vail Valley and Vail Daily calendars yet, don't worry; it's easy.

Head to http://www.vailvalleythisweek.com/joinin and fill out the form. From there, an Everything Vail Valley content manager will reach out and set you up with a free event-listing account. New-user phone tutorials are available as needed. Once a business owner or marketing manager has a login, the platform is simple to use.

Local businesses that want to add a calendar to their site can do so for free. Simply fill out a request form at http://www.everythingvailvalley.com/feed. For businesses seeking expanded event marketing, paid event packages are available as well.

To learn more about Everything Vail Valley offerings, visit http://www.everythingvailvalley.com. Questions about the calendar can be directed to Row at crow@everythingvailvalley.com.