Local artist Barbara Holden features her artwork at Eagle Gallery this Friday





The Vail Valley Art Guild is proud to have Barbara Holden as a featured artist for our 2nd Friday exhibit in our Eagle Gallery, 108 W. Second Street, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm.

Barbara is an accomplished artist in watercolors, acrylics and colored pencils. She has studied art in both international and domestic workshops. Barb and her family have lived in Scotland, England, India, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Mexico and the U.S.

While attending Vassar, Barbara minored in Art; then at the Art Institute of Cleveland received a BA in Art and a Masters in Art Education. Barbara is a member of the American Society of Botanical Artists and attended numerous botanical illustration workshops while residing in England.