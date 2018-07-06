Local artist Pia Pilar Reynaldo’s work combines abstract with solid roots. It’s on display though July at Vail Public Library

Pia Pilar Reynaldo's art tends toward the abstract. Pia does not. She's solid.

She's local, and the thread of her Filipino-Chinese heritage combined with her Rocky Mountain roots runs through much of her work.

Look closely, linger and let your mind wander over her work, and you might spot some of the lessons she learned studying art around the world, and the hands-on approach she developed as a graphic artist before computers.

Reynaldo spent years splitting her time between jobs and creating art. These days she creates art more than she works jobs. On the other hand, she creates a remarkable amount of art because she works at it.

Like all successful artists, she paints what she knows.

"There is a memory and perhaps a concept at the beginning, the process to create unfolds," she said.

Her work is on display at the Vail Public Library through the end of July.

Creating is one thing; sending your work into the world can be another, she said.

"Everyone considers themselves gifted. Not everyone puts their soul on canvas to be seen. You need faith," she said.

She started as a child, sketching while her parents were practicing medicine in Chicago. She went on to attend Mount Mary College in Milwaukee with a focus in graphic design, illustration and painting.

"This was before computers," she said, "such a lovely time."

For more information and to see Reynaldo's artwork, stop by the Vail Public Library now through July 30, and follow her on Instagram at @oops_i_spilled_paint.