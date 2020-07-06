Heather Mateus Sappenfield revealed the cover of the book on social media Sunday.

Tracing the complex unfolding of generations throughout history, paying particular attention to women’s stories, and children who are often wise beyond their years, local author Heather Mateus Sappenfield brings dynamic characters to life in a bold collection of stories.

“Lyrics for Rock Stars,” due for publication on Sept. 21, 2020, is a collection of 17 short stories―some historical, some contemporary—all set in the West. They involve skiers, ranchers, cyclists, suffragettes, tourists, supermodels, dead pigs, burro racers, religious beet farmers, immigrant miners, scorned lovers, penitent centenarians and musicians.

These stories are as varied as the region’s landscape, and each tale explores how society’s values clash with our individual desires, and the ways we weave our lives through these opposing forces. Each story is compelling in its own right. Together, they rise in a harmonic commentary on the West’s past and present, on its women who populate both, each straining to find her own song.

“An exploration of the inner lives of marriage and mountain towns, the stories in ‘Lyrics for Rock Stars’ rise like the foothills to meet the peaks…Sappenfield knows the modern West,” said Nicole Magistro, owner, Bookworm of Edwards and a 2015 judge of Kirkus Prize for Fiction.

“This collection’s creation, spanning twenty years, the raising of my daughter, and the earning of my M.F.A., has been my true writer’s journey,” Sappenfield said in an email.

Sappenfield’s writing explores the adventures that fill life, often in the Rocky Mountain landscape that has been her lifelong home. She’s fascinated by the many selves each of us becomes in our varied roles throughout the day (some we like, some we do not). Her writing often delves into the internal adventure of juggling those multiple selves. Her fiction has received the Danahy Fiction Prize, the Arthur Edelstein Prize, three Pushcart Prize nominations, and finalist for the Flannery O’Connor Award, the Kraken Prize, and the Colorado Book Awards.

“Lyrics for Rock Stars” is her first short story collection. To learn more about her life and work, visit: https://heathermateussappenfield.com