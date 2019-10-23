Author Jennie Iverson lives locally and got the idea to write books after feeding her three boys and husband after days on the slopes together.

Local writer Jennie Iverson has released her third cookbook, and this time, it’s brunch-themed.

The author of “Ski Town Apres Ski” and “Ski Town Soups” has curated another collection of more than 140 recipes from regional chefs in “Ski Town Brunch.”

“Ski Town Brunch” is a 226-page photographic-rich hardcover book showcasing sweet and savory brunch dishes along with sides and sips from more than 65 North American ski resorts, charming bed and breakfasts, legendary cafes and renowned chefs.

As the third book in the collection, some of the recipes inside “Ski Town Brunch” include:

Taos Tamale Egg Bake

Shakshuka

Morel Mushroom & Pancetta Frittata

Three-Cheese Quiche

Lobster Benedict

Purple Yeti Smoothie

Old Fashioned Porridge

Lemon Souffle Pancakes

Creamy Strawberry Crepes

Beignets

Croque Madame

Breakfast Panini

Idaho Short Rib & Potato Hash

““Ski Town Brunch” is the third in author Jennie Iverson’s collection of Ski Town Life cookbooks. The other two titles cover apres ski and soups.

Some of the resorts and ski areas represented, including Vail and Beaver Creek of course, in the book are Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (Wyoming), Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia), Whiteface Mountain (New York), Heavenly Mountain Resort (California), Stowe Mountain Resort (Vermont) and Park City Mountain Resort (Utah).

Iverson likes to call herself a “ski mom” to three boys with big appetites. She combined her passion for food, skiing, travel and the ski town lifestyle to create a useful souvenir for skiers and food lovers alike.

She and her business partner, Jen Baker, like to use their Ski Town Life brand to curate many of the aspects they love about the mountain lifestyle. Many of the flavor profiles in the cookbook originate from fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, which are very close to the hearts of those who contributed to the book. The cookbook celebrates regional ingredients and unique recipes from specific areas.

The book is now on sale at local retailers, including the Bookworm of Edwards, Hovey & Harrison, Gorsuch, the Colorado Snowsports Museum and more. For more information about Iverson and the line of Ski Town Life books, visit skitownlife.com.