Local band Bonfire Dub to return to Vail roots

Colorado-based folk, rock and reggae band, Bonfire Dub, will release their most recent album, "Gypsy Roots," alongside an exclusive three-day tour through Colorado this December.

The tour kicks of in Fort Collins on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. for a Meeting On The Mountain show at Downtown Artery. Guests will include Bonfire Dub, Grant Farm and more, with a live broadcast at http://www.meetingonthemountain.com. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., Bonfire Dub will play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek as a headliner for the Birds of Prey World Cup race week. The tour finale is lined up for Saturday, Dec. 3, at Schmiggity's in Steamboat.

Lead guitar and vocalist, Scotty Stoughton, said the release of "Gypsy Roots" is a celebration of community and collaboration. The album highlights the dynamic and evolving sound of the band, flowing through original songs with rich melodies, and delivering acoustic laced and electric steel-driven folk, reggae and rock. A dash of bluegrass has been infused in songs like "Free River," inspired from a stand-up paddle trip down the Grand Canyon, and a sea of soulful lyrics are ever present in tracks like "Pilot" and "Open Heart," inspired from world travel and expressions of humanity.

The album's title is a fitting dichotomy — the rich, gypsy spirit of Bonfire Dub's sound keeps exploring, but also has place to call home, and the band's three-day run and album release in December will be an acknowledgment of its Colorado roots.

A longtime staple in the local and national music scene, Stoughton is the founder of WinterWonderGrass Festival, produced by his company, Bonfire Entertainment. WinterWonderGrass is coming up the weekend of Feb. 23, 2017, in its new Steamboat location, and WinterWonderGrass Tahoe is set for the weekend of March 30, 2017.

With Stoughton, Bonfire Dub includes Rodney James Coquia on guitar, Jeff Armistead on keyboard, Mark Levy on percussion and Trevor Noel Gagstetter on bass. Since the beginning of the band in 2009, Bonfire Dub has also welcomed fiddle player Bridget Law of renowned folk music group Elephant Revival, and she currently appears for most shows.

"The minutes that we get together and share the stage, and create music, and deliver something to the audience and receive from the audience is something so special," Stoughton said. "And to have a product to release, it means a lot. We're proud of it — it's another step down the road; another chapter in the book."

For more on Bonfire Dub and the upcoming "Gypsy Roots" tour, check out http://www.facebook.com/bonfiredub or http://www.bonfirentertainment.com/bonfire-dub/.