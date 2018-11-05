Local band spotlight: The Evolution gets groovy

What better name for a band that's constantly changing than The Evolution?

The band began when Mauricio and Dina Cadavid began to play music together as a duo. Then came change number one: four others joined the band. Then came change number two: Dina had to bow out once she became pregnant. The band members have since changed and there are plans to add to the band's sound with horns, so it seems they'll never stop evolving.

Mauricio has always been a musician. His father would play a wide variety of tunes in the house, ranging from Columbian music to rock 'n' roll. At age 9, Cadavid began learning to read and play classical music on the keyboard and marimbas. He later joined a rock band as the lead singer at just 16, and would eventually learn guitar.

Members of the band include Cadavid on lead guitar and vocals, Michael Crosby on bass guitar, Ben Freese on drums, and Dave Donahue playing key-tar. Cadavid also noted that as part of their current evolution, the band has found two additional vocalists in Camille Sawtelle and Amanda Bruce. Additionally, past members such as Dina Cadavid (ukulele and vocals) Brian "Jordy" Jordan (trumpet, percussion and vocals) and BBQ Mike (drums) occasionally cycle through or fill in.

As far as the music goes, Cadavid describes The Evolution as a "fun-time" band that plays mostly party songs, but crosses genres every once in a while. They play a combination of covers and originals to "get people grooving." The band's main set includes rock, reggae, 80s jams, Latin and funk in addition to their originals.

"In essence, we strive to start the dance party with the occasional 'music with a message,'" said Cadavid. "Our show progressively makes you want to move and have a good time."

Recommended Stories For You

The Evolution has played at most of the local venues from Vail to Eagle, but they've also performed at farmer's markets, weddings and corporate events.

"The valley, in many ways, has been the blessing that made it all possible," Cadavid said. "There is such a strong local support for live music and the busier times in a resort town also add to the ability for … larger productions."

The Evolution will be playing regularly at Ein Prosit in Avon beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, and have additional upcoming gigs at Vail Brewing Company, The Ale House, Agave and Brush Creek.

The Evolution is currently recording music, and once that's finished, they'll launch a website to showcase their talent. Until then, music and information can be found on it's Facebook and Instagram pages @the.evolution.live.