Local Band Spotlight: Twang Box

What would you imagine a band sounded like if they described themselves as "post-apocalyptic bebop?" Hopefully you're imagining Twang Box.

A local band based here in the Vail Valley for around 7 years, Twang Box is constantly trying to keep their set list as unique as their genre and their name.

"We try to do music that all the other bands don't do," said front man Terry McCune. "I go to see bands to see what they're playing so I don't duplicate them." McCune sites everyone from Frank Sinatra to Frank Zappa as a personal musical influence.

So what does this sound like in person? Playing mostly covers, McCune notes that the band plays songs from across many genres including reggae, blues, rock, pop and if the crowd is belligerent enough, country. McCune and company also like to play deeper cuts to avoid overlapping with other artists.

As far as original music, that's another story.

"We could get by doing a whole set of original music, but we don't," McCune said. "I write the songs, but I can't remember how the hell to play them."

Recommended Stories For You

Music isn't the only way that Twang Box attempts to keep things original, however. The band aspires to play venues beyond just the Vail Valley, branching out as far West as Grand Junction and as far East as Denver.

"You'll see a lot bands of bands play one block away from the place they played last week," said McCune. "You've got to branch out a bit."

But it isn't necessarily a more widespread fame that Twang Box is searching for.

"Whatever messages we have, we need to get them to the people," said McCune.

Although still trying to branch out beyond the valley, McCune understands that there's a certain draw to performing here.

"I just like that my friends come out," said McCune of performing locally. "We all love that we get to see our friends."

With McCune playing the guitar and "attempting" to sing by "mumbling through" songs, the band also consists of Andrew Schmidt playing the bass and Roy Burki on the drums. Occasional performances feature McCune and Burki as a duo, or even McCune on his own—a trend that McCune is noticing more and more.

"Places are looking for more solo and duo stuff in the valley," McCune said. "I play more (of that) than I ever used to. But the band is the most fun part."

McCune also noted that it seems the "world is cutting back."

"Live music is a dying art, at least in the bar scene," said McCune. "I'm not really sure why, it just feels like it's dying."

Despite McCune's feelings on the music scene, Twang Box will play on with their usual unique set list in hand.

Twang Box's music can be streamed on ReverbNation.