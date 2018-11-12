Local businesses recognized for sustainability

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Walking Mountains Science Center is awarded five new businesses with the Actively Green certification. This year marked an all-time high in number of certified businesses, up to a total of 61 businesses.

This year's certified businesses included HR Plus, Inc., Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Shaeffer Hyde Construction, R&H Mechanical and Eagle River Youth Coalition.

Local business employees and owners have achieved this recognition by taking the extra step. and deciding to represent something bigger than just business as usual in Eagle County. They noticed their energy use, waste and opportunity to connect with the community and worked toward becoming green. By incorporating sustainability into their operations, the certified businesses aligned with local values and were even able to achieve some monetary savings.

From incorporating large changes like commercial composting to encouraging small, everyday actions like out the lights, businesses have flexibility in some of the initiatives they choose to integrate through the program. Though their individual initiatives may vary, each certified business has been held to the same high standard that is represented by the program's credibility all the way up to a global level.

If you are interested in how your business can achieve this recognition and make adjustments that can result in energy and monetary savings, a positive market appeal, and being a part of this greater community movement check out the 2019 trainings for the program at http://www.walkingmountains.org/ag.