Local catering business expands to in-flight dining

Marla McFadden started Second Nature Gourmet in 2016. Earlier this year, she acquired Fly Away Gourmet — a catering service tailored to busy flight crews.

Special to the Daily

Two local catering businesses are now owned by the same renowned chef. Since November 2016, Second Nature Gourmet owner-chef Marla McFadden has been bringing scratch made, innovative cuisine to clients all over the Vail Valley. Her full-service catering business prioritizes the guest experience by using the best locally and responsibly sourced products for events such as private home dinners, weddings and corporate gatherings, among others, that are customized and delivered right to the client’s door.

In May, McFadden seized the opportunity to expand her business with the acquisition of Fly Away Gourmet — a catering service tailored to busy flight crews. Fly Away Gourmet provides a high-quality, in-flight dining experience, with a focus on eco-friendly options, and is now a division of Second Nature Gourmet.

“After running both businesses simultaneously for the last six months, the benefits of cross utilizing our ingredients has become abundantly clear,” McFadden said. “I’m able to offer true gourmet cuisine for Vail Valley clients, along with those who need in-flight catering, while cutting down tremendously on waste.”

Marla McFadden uses the best locally and responsibly sourced products for events such as private home dinners, weddings and corporate gatherings, among others.

Special to the Daily

As a chef who has cooked all over the nation, McFadden understands the importance of paying attention to her carbon footprint and using her ingredients, time and expertise as efficiently as possible. Her kitchen has composted since Day 1 and she offers 100% zero waste events. McFadden is also proud to report that she’s building a solid team of people who, like her, care deeply about flavor profiles and the specific components that go into every meal they create.

“I truly believe that we’re producing some of the most authentic and flavorful food in the valley, and I’m really excited about what’s next,” McFadden said. “I plan on continuing to develop and elevate both brands while keeping in mind that clients can now take us with them when they travel. We want to ensure everyone has a memorable experience in the hopes that, when they return to Eagle County, they will use us again and again.”

For more information, visit http://www.secondnaturegourmet.com or http://www.flyawaygourmet.com.